'Me and MVP are a lock' - WWE Champion Bobby Lashley rejects a proposed alliance with Paul Heyman (Exclusive)

The sight of MVP and Bobby Lashley dominating WWE RAW is something fans have become accustomed to. But it wasn't long ago that the WWE Champion had brought up the possibility of being managed by Paul Heyman.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling, Bobby Lashley expressed that he didn't want to make any changes to the winning combination between him and MVP. That said, he put over Paul Heyman as one of the greatest ever in the wrestling business.

Why would Bobby Lashley pick MVP over Paul Heyman as his manager?

Bobby Lashley has the utmost respect for Paul Heyman, but doesn't want to rock the boat regarding his winning combination:

"You know I have a lot of respect for Paul Heyman. I think Paul Heyman is one of the greatest things in the wrestling business. However, MVP is one of the greatest things in the wrestling business also. There’s no reason to make any changes away from MVP. Me and MVP have a synergy that hasn’t been seen in professional wrestling ever. We’re not just a duo. We’re friends. We’ve been making some big moves. We started The Hurt Business. There’s all kinds of things that we’ve done. So I don’t think there’s an opportunity or chance to move to anybody else.", said Bobby Lashley.

Bobby Lashley also expressed his desire to be by MVP's side until his career was done and dusted:

"I respect Paul Heyman. I think Paul Heyman is one of the greatest of the wrestling business ever. But you gotta put MVP’s name up there also. Because his first time going in as an advisor, manager, however you want to call it…he’s already got a world title, he’s already got tag team titles under his belt. And whoever else he brings in will find that magic. That’s what I gotta say about that. I’m not going anywhere. Me and MVP are a lock for both of us. Until our career’s done.", said Lashley.

MVP will be by Bobby Lashley's side as he battles Goldberg at SummerSlam. Meanwhile, Paul Heyman will accompany Roman Reigns to the ring against John Cena.

