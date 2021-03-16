Bobby Lashley to defend the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 37

The WWE Universe was led to believe that the winner of Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus at Fastlane would challenge Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 37.

However, the match has already been made official, and Sheamus is on the outside looking in. Drew McIntyre will challenge Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania for the WWE title.

The match was announced at the beginning of tonight's edition of WWE RAW, making McIntyre's matchup on Sunday against Sheamus rather pointless. With Bobby Lashley's opponent already decided, the All Mighty's road to WrestleMania has officially begun.

Why is Sheamus no longer in the equation for Bobby Lashley's WWE Championship?

Instead of competing for a shot at Bobby Lashley this Sunday at Fastlane, Sheamus will instead face him tonight on WWE RAW. Why these plans changed so suddenly is anybody's guess, but this adds one more confirmed match to the WWE WrestleMania card.

Other than Lashley vs. McIntyre, only two other matches have been officially announced for The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Roman Reigns will defend the WWE Universal Championship against Edge

Sasha Banks will defend the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship against Bianca Belair

Bobby Lashley will defend the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre

With WrestleMania less than a month away and tickets going on sale sometime very soon, it would be in WWE's best interest to get this card announced as soon as humanly possible.

WWE Fastlane is the company's final pay-per-view event on the United States version of the WWE Network and the final pay-per-view until WrestleMania.

Advertisement

Are you happy to see Bobby Lashley's WWE Championship opponent decided already? Or would you rather have seen a No. 1 contenders match play out first at Fastlane on Sunday? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.