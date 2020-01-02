Booker T admits Harlem Heat are considering Revival clash

Matty Paddock FOLLOW EXPERT COLUMNIST News Published Jan 02, 2020

An unlikely match between The Revival and Hall of Fame pair Harlem Heat moved a step closer after another challenge was laid down for Royal Rumble later this month.

The Revival, multi-time RAW and SmackDown tag team champions, are viewed by many as the benchmark for modern-day tag team wrestling.

Known as purists of the tag scene, Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder are also never short of a word or an opinion, often interacting with fellow wrestlers and fans alike.

One such war of words has been brewing between The Revival and Harlem Heat – Booker T and his brother, Stevie Ray.

The premise has been around the four meeting in the squared circle, with Scott Dawson, before Christmas, urging the two to agree to a bout at Royal Rumble.

While such a match appeared to be fantasy booking in the beginning, it moved a step closer to reality when Booker T admitted on WWE Backstage that he and his brother would be discussing it.

When pressed by co-host Renee Young on whether Harlem Heat would square up to Dawson and Wilder, Booker responded by saying:

“You know what? Me and my big brother, we talked about it, we're going to be discussing that... I've got one left in me!"

That appeared to prick the attention of Wilder, who again tugged at the proverbial cape one more time, tweeting: “Let’s go, Book. Get Stevie. Meet us in Houston.”