Booker T credits 4-time WWE Intercontinental Champion for putting him on the map

25 Jan 2020, 10:44 IST SHARE

Booker T had his best matches with him (Pic Source: WWE YouTube)

Booker T was also a part of Chris Jericho's Rock N' Wrestling Rager cruise, where he held a special live show of Reality of Wrestling. During the show, he held a Q&A session with the audience in attendance, where he was asked who he would put in WWE's Hall of Fame and his favorite tag team.

Booker T eventually spoke of his WCW run and said that one name that came to his mind was Chris Benoit. He said that his 'best of seven' series of matches with The Rabid Wolverine helped put him on the map. He said: (H/T Wrestling Inc)

"It's not talked about a lot, but the matches that put me on the map was with Chris Benoit in the best of seven series," Booker T addressed. "God rest him and his families soul. Chris Benoit was literally, the greatest wrestler that I ever had the pleasure of being inside the ring with. He was one of the best wrestlers, if not, the best to put on a pair of boots. He brought out the best of every guy that got in the ring with him. Anyone who got in the ring with Benoit was a better person when they walked out of the ring, trust me."

Irrespective of how Chris Benoit spent the last moments of his life, there is no denying that he was one of the best technical wrestlers in the ring and is up there with the likes of Kurt Angle and Bret Hart.