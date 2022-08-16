"Shut his mouth for a second, he'd be okay" - Booker T on former WWE star's rumored return

According to Hall of Famer Booker T, Lio Rush's rumored return to WWE could be a little controversial for the company.

In 2017, Rush signed with WWE and was released from his contract in April 2020 as part of the COVID budget cuts. He recently posted a picture of himself with Bobby Lashley, which has led to speculation about a return to the company.

Booker T, on his Hall of Fame show, said that Rush is a talented individual, but his outspoken nature could cause controversy for the company.

"I think there's somebody out there right now that's knocking on the door, that's looking to get his foot in the door. Like a Lio Rush. I heard Lio Rush put something out, a cryptic tweet, and Lio Rush may be trying to make a return to the WWE. You know what, that's got controversy written all over it [Laughs]," said Booker T. [From 48:11 to 48:40]

Booker T said Rush is talented and it would be okay if he shut his mouth:

"If Lio Rush can just shut his mouth for a second, he'd be okay. The dude's a talent. I always say, on social media, you can put your foot in your mouth. And I see this guy is talent. But, sometimes you get to a point and you wonder if you want to deal with somebody because the social media presence and how outspoken they are on social media. We'll see," said the Hall of Famer. [From 49:25 to 50:07]

Since his release in 2020, Rush has wrestled in NJPW, AAA, and AEW. He left AEW after his contract expired in February this year.

Lio Rush didn't rule out a return to WWE earlier this year

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Rush said that he will consider a return to WWE in the future.

"I think situations change, I think values and stocks rise. I think people like money; I think people like to make money and that’s what it ultimately comes down to when it comes to business. So no, I don’t rule anything out," said Rush.

Rush was previously paired with Bobby Lashley when he was on the main roster before the former took a break from television.

