Booker T picks former NXT Champion to eliminate Brock Lesnar from Royal Rumble match (WWE News)

Jan 08, 2020

Brock Lesnar with his advocate Paul Heyman

Brock Lesnar and his advocate Paul Heyman confirmed on this week's RAW that the WWE Champion will enter the 30-man Royal Rumble's match as the very first entrant. With the announcement, speculation started regarding the WWE Superstar who will potentially eliminate The Beast Incarnate from the match.

Although Brock Lesnar can outstand 29 other men to win the Royal Rumble, when the ring gets filled up with WWE Superstars, it becomes really difficult to predict who is going to emerge as the victor.

WWE Backstage

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, however, believes that there is a certain talent on the RAW roster who can dethrone Brock Lesnar. According to the former World Heavyweight Champion, Drew McIntyre can get that mammoth task done and probably head on to challenge for a WWE Championship match.

In the latest edition of WWE Backstage, Booker stated,

I was just listening to Drew McIntyre last night. Drew McIntyre said 'I never had a [world] championship match. I never had a World Title around my waist. It's my time.' 2020 could be Drew McIntyre's time.

Although The Scottish Psychopath took part in last year's King of the Ring tournament, he came up short in winning the entire thing. The Hall of Famer recalled the incident and went on to say that McIntyre may get the job done this time.

We thought it was going to be King Drew. That's what we were looking for and now he's in another position and who better than Drew McIntyre?

Since returning to the main roster, Drew McIntyre has proven himself to be one of the toughest wrestlers in WWE. But will be the one to eliminate Brock Lesnar? We will get the answer in less than three weeks' time at the thirty-third annual WWE Royal Rumble event.