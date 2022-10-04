Booker T thinks WWE RAW Superstar may have "already retired" in his mind

Booker T gave his in-character thoughts on the upcoming Edge vs. Finn Balor match following the latest episode of WWE RAW.

Edge revealed in August that he plans to retire from in-ring competition next year in front of his adoring fans in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. In the immediate future, the 48-year-old will face Balor in an "I Quit" match at Extreme Rules on Saturday.

On the WWE Network show RAW Talk, Booker T raised concerns about The Rated-R Superstar's mindset as he gets ready for retirement:

"When I hear Edge talk about the bones creaking and whatnot, they always say when you hear a professional say, 'I'm thinking about retirement,' he's already retired," Booker said. "So, Edge is definitely stepping into a danger zone right here."

Balor prepared for Saturday's match with a tag team victory on this week's RAW. The Irishman joined forces with fellow Judgment Day member Damian Priest to defeat AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio.

Booker T thinks Edge is "in trouble"

Originally Edge's brainchild, The Judgment Day now consists of four members: Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and Rhea Ripley.

With the odds stacked against him, Booker T expects the 11-time WWE world champion to struggle against Balor at Extreme Rules:

"Edge is the one who created this monster," Booker stated. "One thing when you create something like this, it's like an F5 [tornado], category F5, like a whirlwind, it's like that cortex that's just spinning. You can't get out until it stops, and that's what Finn Balor and The Judgment Day is all about right now – destruction and mayhem – and it starts with Edge at Extreme Rules. I feel sorry for Edge. Edge is in trouble."

Edge's most recent match ended in a disqualification victory over Dominik Mysterio on the September 12 episode of RAW. The WWE Hall of Famer has been undefeated since losing to Seth Rollins on the September 10, 2021, episode of SmackDown.

