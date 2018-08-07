3 Botches you probably missed this week on Raw (August 6th)

The penultimate episode of Raw before SummerSlam boasted Ronda Rousey's first WWE match outside of a pay-per-view, as well as two interesting Tag Team matches ahead of The Biggest Party Of The Summer.

Despite SummerSlam now being less than two weeks away, the hype ahead of the show wasn't quite there this week on Raw, even though the card continues to stack up and the feuds pushed themselves forward.

On the edge of one of the biggest events of the year, there were a number of WWE stars who should have stepped up but sadly made careless mistakes. Here are some of the botches that you probably missed this week on Raw.

#3 Seth Rollins feels the frustration

Seth Rollins is feeling the frustration as part of his feud with Dolph Ziggler and Drew Mcintyre

Seth Rollins has had issues with Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre for a few weeks now and last week he was ambushed backstage by the duo after he won his match against The Scottish star by disqualification earlier in the night.

Rollins was obviously feeling the frustration of always being one step behind his foes since he headed to Kurt Angle's office this week to request a match against both men and managed to trip over his words. Rollins composed himself and managed to get through the promo afterward without making any other mistakes before it was revealed that he would have to find a partner to face Drew and Dolph in a tag match, but sadly his botch was quite noticeable.

