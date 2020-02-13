Bowling For Soup discuss whether they want to play 'Alexa Bliss' at WrestleMania [Exclusive]

Alexa Bliss has become a viral hit on YouTube this past week, and not for her antics in the ring. Five Feet of Fury stars in a video that's now tipping 750,000 views in less than a week, thanks to an incredibly catchy hit song from Bowling For Soup about Little Miss Bliss!

But might we see the pop punk icons play this year's WrestleMania? I asked frontman Jaret Reddick ahead of their UK tour where 'Alexa Bliss' would make its live debut!

When asked whether a WrestleMania performance may be on the cards, Jaret Reddick definitely seemed very open to the idea, stating that the band would love to be involved in any way.

We're definitely known as the band that would pretty much play anywhere and entertain anybody - so of course, we definitely would love to be involved in any way.

Reddick would go on to confirm that Vince McMahon has been incredibly supportive of the song!

Now that we've gotten to know so many of them there, and Vince McMahon has been great about the song and very supportive of all of it, you know, they're just such a great organisation - so anything we could be involved in would be great.

Meanwhile, the band would also share this clip of the interview and suggest their fans "blow up" Twitter and mention several WWE accounts - seemingly in a bid to try make it happen!

You can watch the wildly successful video for the song 'Alexa Bliss' by Bowling For Soup below - starring Five Feet of Fury herself.

Thanks to Jaret Reddick for taking the time to chat with me.

You can follow Jaret here and Bowling For Soup here.