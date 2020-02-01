Braun Strowman and Shinsuke Nakamura comment following their IC title match on SmackDown

Braun Strowman finally got his Intercontinental Championship match against Shinsuke Nakamura

This week's episode of the Blue brand which was billed as WWE Super SmackDown featured an Intercontinental Championship match between the champion Shinsuke Nakamura and Braun Strowman. Strowman overcame distractions caused by Nakamura's cohorts Sami Zayn and Cesaro to defeat The King of Strong Style and become the new Intercontinental Champion.

Following the match, both Strowman and Nakamura took to Twitter to comment on their current position. The Monster Among Men posted a picture of himself with the Intercontinental title and gave a bold statement where he claimed that he defeated Nakamura as he had previously said and warned anyone to stop his momentum.

I told you! @ShinsukeN got these hands and I got this title! Good luck trying to stop this train now! #Smackdown pic.twitter.com/4Ai4XsJwhr — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) February 1, 2020

The King of Strong Style, on the other hand, posted a picture of himself with his manager Sami Zayn and Cesaro. He made an optimistic comment where he said that "the sun will rises(sic) again."

I only know The Sun will rises again. pic.twitter.com/yomwB2TTA6 — Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) February 1, 2020

What's next for Strowman and Nakamura?

Now that Braun Strowman is the Intercontinental Champion, a rematch for the title between him and Nakamura is close on the horizon. It will be interesting to see if they face each other for the title next week or probably at WWE's next PPV - Super ShowDown in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.