Braun Strowman News: Strowman posts incredible one-armed workout video

Braun Strowman is on the road to recovery

What's the story?

Braun Strowman underwent surgery in November for an injured elbow soon after being written off television following a brutal attack by Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre.

Strowman was recently backstage on SmackDown earlier this week to reportedly get his elbow checked out ahead of WWE TLC. The Monster Among Men recently shared a video of himself working out with one arm on his road to recovery.

In case you didn't know...

Braun Strowman is set to face acting RAW General Manager Baron Corbin at WWE TLC on December 16th. If Corbin wins the match, Stephanie McMahon has said that he will be named permanent RAW General Manager.

Recent reports seemed to suggest that Strowman would not be fit in time for TLC although newer reports seem to suggest that he might make it. Even if a match takes place it could be a short affair with Strowman squashing Corbin.

Strowman is also set to face WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman at the 2019 WWE Royal Rumble.

The heart of the matter

Braun Strowman is currently in a race to recover ahead of WWE TLC later this month. Strowman recently posted a video of himself working out with one arm on social media:

💪 😮 pic.twitter.com/dI5nmgNbGr — H Jenkins From Ringside News (@HJenkinsWrites) December 7, 2018

Strowman looks determined to regain full fitness as soon as possible. Even with one arm, Strowman is still a monster but there's no chance WWE will risk him unless he's fit.

What's next?

Braun Strowman will face Baron Corbin at WWE TLC if WWE deems him fit. WWE could do a multi-man match if Strowman isn't fit or have Strowman squash Corbin in a short match.

As of now, it looks like Strowman will be the next in line to challenge WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble in January 2019.

