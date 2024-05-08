Braun Strowman needs to turn heel because of 35-year-old WWE star and his recent tease following RAW

Braun Strowman made an impactful return on WWE Draft Night Two, saving Jey Uso from Logan Paul, Finn Balor, and JD McDonagh. Fans are now excited to see what the former Universal Champion will do in the coming months.

The Monster Among Men might continue his tag team run on RAW since the singles division is currently filled with numerous top names. The World Tag Team Championship is something Braun Strowman can immediately pursue, but he needs a partner. Well, Ricochet and Strowman can re-form their tag team and have a dominant run as heels.

Ricochet teased a massive heel turn

Ricochet has recently lost important matches like the number one contenders bout for the World Heavyweight Championship and the first round of the 2024 King of the Ring tournament. He seemingly teased a heel turn following his latest loss on Monday Night RAW.

The 35-year-old claimed that he was done with losing crucial matches and teased embracing his dark side. He could soon convince Strowman to turn heel so the duo could pursue the World Tag Team Title and rule the division.

The last time they teamed up, they could not win the tag team title. However, they have the chance to make a massive impact in the division now.

Strowman and Ricochet could feature in more prominent roles

If we take a look at RAW's roster, it's quite impressive. It has superstars such as Jey Uso, Gunther, Chad Gable, Drew McIntyre, CM Punk, and Finn Balor, among others. All these stars are pursuing championship gold, which decreases the chances of Strowman winning a singles title.

If Braun Strowman and Ricochet form a tandem, they can become the faces of the red brand's tag team division. Moreover, the roster can benefit from having a formidable duo such as Strowman and Ricochet.

Expand Tweet

Braun Strowman could ease back into the game

The Monster Among Men was absent from WWE TV due to a neck injury before his return. Hence, he may need to be careful about his well-being when he starts competing inside the ring again.

Keeping that in mind, a tag team run will allow Braun Strowman to get back in the game without suffering much damage in matches. Meanwhile, he can also showcase his skills as a tag team competitor before eventually returning to singles action.

