Ricochet teases change after getting wounded on WWE RAW

Ricochet become the inaugural WWE Speed Champion recently and also competed in the first round of King of the Ring Tournament on RAW.

Unfortunately, the former Intercontinental Champion lost to Ilja Dragunov after an exceptional match on this week's episode of red brand. Dragunov will move on to next round and will fave Jey Uso.

Showing off his wounds in a post-match backstage segment, Ricochet appeared demoralized after putting everything he has week in, week out only to fail when it matters. He added that "something's gotta change" about this pattern.

Check out Ricochet's message below:

"Here we find ourselves in a very familiar spot. It seems no matter what I do, I can train, I can challenge myself, I can give everything I've got, but it seems it's never enough. It's never enough, not when it counts. It's never enough. So I find myself in a position almost every week, I find myself in this position. Something's gotta change," he asserted.

He was racking up wins ahead of WWE WrestleMania XL over The Judgment Day, but was ultimately not booked for the biggest show of the year. He once again sat on the bench for Backlash France, which took place last Saturday night.

Could a heel turn be coming for the WWE star?

Ricochet was always a babyface in WWE. Superstars similar to his physique, such as Cody Rhodes, AJ Styles and Seth Rollins, get better opportunities than him, according to the WWE star himself.

Last year, while speaking to Mark Andrews on the podcast My Love Letter To Wrestling, Ricochet revealed that he always resets after every match. While the fans expect something cool from him each time, he feels that that is a blessing and a curse because he does not get to break the proverbial glass ceiling:

"When they lose a match, the next week on RAW, they get to come out and talk about what happened and why they lost and what’s gonna happen in the future and how they’re gonna change it and Ricochet doesn’t really get that. Ricochet just has to come out and have another match, you know what I mean? Whether he wins or loses, he just comes out and has another match."

Last year, he was featured in a long-term storyline with Logan Paul, which ultimately led to a SummerSlam match. The duo stole the show, but after taking the fall at the event, Ricochet moved further down the card.

King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event is set to take place on May 25 inside Jeddah Super Dome in Saudi Arabia.

What are your thoughts on a heel run for Ricochet? Hit the Discuss button and let us know!

