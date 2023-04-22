Braun Strowman sends Ricochet a message on Twitter after WWE SmackDown botch

Braun Strowman took to social media to explain why he slammed his own tag team partner Ricochet to the mat in their latest WWE match.

The fan favorite duo faced The Viking Raiders in a tag team contest on the April 21 episode of SmackDown. Midway through the bout, Strowman picked Ricochet up over the top rope before throwing him in the direction of Ivar. The double team move went horribly wrong, however, as Strowman accidentally threw his partner on the canvas.

Ricochet joked about the incident after the match, prompting Strowman to admit that he misjudged the throw. The Monster of All Monsters also promised to buy his tag team partner a steak:

Fortunately, the botch did not result in Ricochet suffering any injuries. The One and Only produced his usual high-flying offense for the remainder of the match. He even picked up a pinfall win over Ivar to further solidify his team's status as possible Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship contenders.

The tag titles will be on the line on next week's SmackDown when The Usos challenge Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in a WrestleMania 39 main event rematch. Ricochet said in an interview with Megan Morant that he will be watching the tag division closely in the coming weeks.

How Twitter reacted after Braun Strowman broke his silence

Botches are usually met with amusement on social media, even from the wrestlers involved in the match.

One Twitter user joked that the botch should become a regular spot in their tag team encounters. Another noted that Ivar stepped back as Braun Strowman began to launch Ricochet, which might explain why the throw was timed so badly:

Moving forward, Ricochet and Strowman's future as a tag team could be in jeopardy. The WWE Draft will take place on the April 28 episode of SmackDown and the May 1 episode of RAW. If they are assigned to different brands, the duo's five-month run as a tag team could come to an abrupt end.

