WWE star wants to face the winners of Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. The Usos

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against The Usos on the April 28 episode of SmackDown. Regardless of which team wins, Ricochet believes he and Braun Strowman are worthy of challenging for the tag titles in the near future.

The fan favorite duo formed an unexpected alliance in late 2022. On the latest episode of SmackDown, they recorded a statement-making win over former RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders.

In a post-match interview with WWE reporter Megan Morant, Ricochet reflected on the progress that he and Strowman have made as a tag team:

"Apparently he and I have been doing something right because we have obviously put a target on our back doing something to provoke them enough to come attack us backstage, so apparently we are doing something right and we are heading in the right direction, and especially after tonight after we put those guys away, I think we are in more of a direction of the tag team titles." [0:36 – 0:53]

Owens and Zayn will join forces with Matt Riddle to battle The Usos and Solo Sikoa at WWE Backlash on May 6. Fans will find out next week whether Owens and Zayn or The Usos will enter the six-man tag team match as the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

Ricochet added that he and Strowman are watching the rest of the tag team division closely:

"Win, lose or draw, whatever happens at Backlash, I just want everybody to know that Braun and myself, we looking at you." [0:54 – 1:02]

Ricochet and Strowman's only previous televised tag title opportunity took place on the February 10 episode of SmackDown. On that occasion, they unsuccessfully challenged The Usos for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship.

Braun Strowman and Ricochet's WWE SmackDown botch

Midway through their win over The Viking Raiders, Braun Strowman and Ricochet created a viral moment for all the wrong reasons.

After tagging in his partner, Strowman picked Ricochet up over the ropes and launched him in the direction of Ivar. Unfortunately, The Monster of All Monsters misjudged the throw and accidentally slammed Ricochet onto the mat.

The One and Only made light of the botch after the show, tweeting, "Y'all know he just be throwing me."

Do you want Braun Strowman and Ricochet to win the tag titles? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit WWE and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Check out a never-before-heard Chris Benoit story right here from a WWE Hall of Famer

Poll : 0 votes