Braun Strowman to return to WWE? Top 4 signs to watch

Braun Strowman’s shocking release from WWE stunned fans of the larger-than-life superstar. The former WWE Universal Champion—known for his commanding presence and insane strength—had grown to become a regular fixture in the promotion’s heavyweight scene.

Despite the sudden departure, there is still a glimmer of hope that he may return to the company, as seen in 2022 when he returned after being initially released in June 2021.

To that end, here are four signs that The Monster Among Men may soon roar his way back to WWE:

#4. WWE’s history of rehiring former Superstars

WWE has a long history of rehiring previously released Superstars, as was seen after Braun Strowman’s 2021 release. Such a precedent is pretty much telling that the promotion values talents with established fan bases.

Further, the Stamford-based promotion is open to giving second chances (third for Strowman if he ever comes back), especially to talents who remain active in the pro wrestling scene. Provided that he maintains his visibility through other promotions, WWE may see value in reintroducing The Monster Among Men to capitalize on his star power and put him in a storyline that would make his character stand out.

#3. Braun Strowman’s release was not due to his in-ring performances

Brute strength courtesy of Braun Strowman! [Image from WWE.com]

The reason for Braun Strowman’s recent exit from WWE was reportedly revealed, and it was not because of his poor performances inside the squared circle.

Industry reports suggest Strowman's high salary led to his release. Provided that WWE proposes a new contract and reaches a common ground with Strowman, the possibility of the veteran returning is very much alive.

#2. Connection to Bray Wyatt and the legacy he left behind

Brothers forever! [Image from WWE.com]

Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt’s close bond indeed resonated with fans. WWE has honored the late superstar’s legacy through tributes and the formation of the otherworldly faction that is the Wyatt Sicks.

The Monster Among Men’s return could be framed as incorporating Wyatt’s influence alongside narratives and characters like Bray's real-life brother, Bo Dallas. Strowman, being a former member of the infamous Wyatt Family, will certainly add more depth to the narrative that may get fans hooked.

Strowman's return will indeed be a heartfelt storyline hook if the company plans to further the legacy of The Eater of Worlds.

#1. WWE’s partnership with TNA

WWE and TNA are in a working relationship. [Image via WWE.com]

WWE’s partnership with TNA has opened the doors for cross-promotional returns, as seen with Matt and Jeff Hardy when they paid a visit to NXT earlier this year.

If Strowman opts to be with TNA, it would draw attention to the Nashville-based promotion. Further, provided that he has a superb run in the promotion, WWE may re-sign him for a main roster comeback.

The former WWE Superstar was in talks with TNA following his initial release from the global juggernaut in 2021. However, no deal was finalized during those talks.

In 2024, reports suggested another round of talks happened between Braun Strowman and TNA. However, this too fell through due to budget constraints and his WWE contract at the time.

