Bray Wyatt breaks silence on Luke Harper's AEW debut as Brodie Lee

Luke Harper is now Brodie Lee in AEW - how does Bray Wyatt feel about it?

Wyatt reacts to Lee's debut and touches on Braun Strowman too.

Bray and Harper as part of The Wyatt Family

Wednesday night saw the stunning debut on AEW Dynamite of Brodie Lee - the former WWE Superstar known as Luke Harper.

Lee ended months of speculation about his debut for the company by finally revealing himself to be the 'Exalted One', leading the Dark Order in their attack on SoCal Uncensored. The 40-year-old had been widely expected to join AEW after WWE confirmed his release from the company last December, months after his final major appearance for the company at Crown Jewel, the event held in Saudi Arabia back in October.

While opinion was divided on the use of the Luke Harper character in WWE, there's no doubt he'll be best remembered there for his work alongside Bray Wyatt and the rest of the Wyatt Family; Harper played a key role in that faction, on and off, between 2012 and 2017.

The former Intercontinental Champion forged a strong relationship with the leader of the family, Bray Wyatt - hardly surprising given they dominated much of NXT and WWE's 'main roster' during their tenure. The 'Family', including Harper, were tag team champions in both NXT and SmackDown.

Understandably, then, Wyatt was sorry to see Harper go - or at least that's what the host of the Firefly Fun House suggested with a gentle nudge to his former cohort on social media on Thursday. Bray lamented the fact that only Erick Rowan remains in WWE of the Wyatt Family line-up... before remembering Braun Strowman is still around, too!

Braun never left🖤 — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) March 19, 2020

Strowman was, of course, also a Wyatt Family member - but his time with the faction was comparatively fleeting. He spent less than a year alongside Bray and co before the group was parted by the 2016 draft.

Bray now features menacingly as The Fiend, while Strowman was recently Intercontinental Champion before losing the title to Sami Zayn.