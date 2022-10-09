Bray Wyatt to Brodie Lee and 3 other subtle tributes spotted at WWE Extreme Rules 2022 

WWE Extreme Rules is in the rearview mirror now. The critically-acclaimed Premium Live Event was another feather in the cap for Triple H as it proved to be a huge commercial success.

The event saw the sensational return of Bray Wyatt. Furthermore, the likes of Bianca Belair, Ronda Rousey, Karrion Kross, and Matt Riddle picked up massive wins in their respective matches.

On another note, the event also saw a few Superstars pay homage to different personalities. The following piece will look at four such subtle tributes that were spotted at Extreme Rules 2022.

#4. Seth Rollins' tribute to Rob Van Dam

B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling Seth Rollins paying tribute to RVD Seth Rollins paying tribute to RVD 🔥 https://t.co/WHf0X0MA6q

Seth Rollins locked horns with Matt Riddle in a Fight Pit Match last night at Extreme Rules. The high-octane bout featured Daniel Cormier as the Special Guest Referee.

In a move that has now earned him a lot of praise online, The Visionary was seen paying homage to WWE Veteran Rob Van Dam during his entrance. Apart from his ring gear heavily inspired by RVD, Rollins also mimicked the former ECW Champion's iconic pose on his way to the ring.

Following that, the former WWE Champion delivered a devastating Frog-Splash during his match in honor of the hardcore legend.

#3. Bayley's heartfelt tribute to Sara Lee at Extreme Rules

Bayley @itsBayleyWWE



Sara Lee Memorial Fund Please keep Sara’s family, especially Cory and the kids in your prayers. If you are able to contribute, please follow the link below. We love you, CorySara Lee Memorial Fund gofundme.com/f/sara-lee-mem… Please keep Sara’s family, especially Cory and the kids in your prayers. If you are able to contribute, please follow the link below. We love you, Cory 💙Sara Lee Memorial Fund gofundme.com/f/sara-lee-mem…

As you may know, the former Tough Enough winner Sara Lee passed away on October 6, 2022. Since then, the internet wrestling community has been mourning the early demise of the former WWE Superstar.

Bayley has been amongst several WWE Superstars who have paid homage to the late TV star on social media. At Extreme Rules, the former SmackDown Women's Champion was seen with wrist tape that had "Sara" engraved on it.

Bayley's heartwarming act has left the WWE Universe teary-eyed. Several fans have since then reacted to her poignant tribute.

#2. Ronda Rousey and the pink gi

Ronda Rousey took on Liv Morgan for the SmackDown Women's Championship in an Extreme Rules match last night. The Baddest Woman on the Planet earned a hard-fought victory over her rival to become the new Women's Champion.

However, in what was another major talking point of the bout, Ronda wore her pink judo gi during her entrance. It was later revealed that The Rowdy One was paying homage to her late judo mentor Gene LeBell.

For those unaware of this, LeBell passed away on August 9th, 2022. Rousey shared a special bond with the "Godfather of Grappling". The former UFC Champion has since paid homage to him on several occasions.

#1. Bray Wyatt pays tribute to Brodie Lee

Following the main event bout between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle at Extreme Rules, Bray Wyatt was revealed as The White Rabbit. The Eater of Worlds made his spectacular return to the company, sending the live audience into a frenzy.

During the segment, Wyatt teased the return of his old gimmick before paying homage to his former Wyatt Family member, the late great Brodie Lee. Apart from Abby The Witch wearing Brodie Lee's iconic mask, Wyatt recreated the late Superstar's AEW entrance.

Brodie Lee AKA Harper passed away on December 26, 2020 due to Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a rare lung illness at the age of 41.

Did you notice these subtle tributes during Extreme Rules? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

