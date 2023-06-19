Bray Wyatt needs to recruit 40-year-old WWE Superstar at Money in the Bank

Ever so infamous WWE star Bray Wyatt could be on his way back to the wrestling world. It remains ambiguous how fans are going to receive him upon his return. If one thing we all know about The Eater of Worlds, it's that the best feuds of his career came when there was a history behind his targets.

Eight years ago, the former Universal Champion attacked Roman Reigns during the ladder match, costing The Big Dog the briefcase. Their feud began with no real backstory, but it became one of the better rivalries involving the former Backwoods Cult Leader.

Cut to 2023, in a similar fashion to the 2015 edition, Bray Wyatt should resurface on WWE TV at the iconic premium live event on July 1st. This time, the company needs to revisit his storyline from earlier this year, with arguably the one superstar that came out of a Wyatt feud looking better than before: LA Knight.

Both Wyatt and Knight could turn the page. A fresh new chapter. This time as temporary allies. On the one hand, the polarizing star could rub off the Money in the Bank contender's popularity; more importantly, the sly villain could take advantage of the former world champion by joining forces with him.

With LA Knight becoming Mr. Money in the Bank, and their brief union running roughshod on the SmackDown roster for a while, the two stars could be heavily featured on television. Ultimately, it should end in another showdown between the two.

Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight is a feud that worked well from a storyline standpoint, and perhaps the company should put the two together once again. The pair have great chemistry.

This could catapult the 40-year-old into world title contention by the end of it. WWE has enough time to keep Knight busy until the right moment to strike. That could be, perhaps...on the World Heavyweight Champion?

Former WWE writer hopes to see LA Knight cash in on Seth Rollins

During an episode of Wrestling with Freddie, the former WWE writer and his co-host Jeff Dye discussed LA Knight potentially becoming World Heavyweight Champion. According to Freddie, the new belt would be a "sexy" looking title on the SmackDown star:

"That would be a sexy belt on LA Knight," Freddie Prinze Jr. exclaimed.

He even felt that Seth Rollins and LA Knight could work a solid world championship program when and if the latter wins the contract and cash in on the RAW Superstar.

Meanwhile, the 40-year-old WWE star himself teased going after the World Heavyweight Champion if he were to win the Money in the Bank contract.

