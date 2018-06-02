WWE News: Bray Wyatt opens up on the negativity of social media

When someone as cool as Bray feels as such, you know there's a huge problem.

Johny Payne SENIOR ANALYST News 02 Jun 2018, 22:26 IST 381 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Bray Wyatt gives his honest opinion of social media

What’s the story?

Bray Wyatt has taken to Twitter so as to open up on the negative aspect social media.

Apparently, Wyatt put forth a rather intriguing analogy; highlighting the contradiction between the time one required to achieve greatness in the past and the time one needs to destroy something in this day and age.

In case you didn’t know…

For long, WWE mainstay Bray Wyatt has been considerably vocal about the perils of social media.

Wyatt has often found himself on the receiving end of insults and accusations levied against him by certain sections of fans on social media.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

The heart of the matter

One ought to note that although Wyatt is known to ignore most online trolls; “The Eater of Worlds” does, at times, respond to his critics on the social media platforms.

Wyatt took to his official Twitter account and asserted that while a great accomplishment, such as the rise of the Roman empire, didn’t take place in a day; in today’s world a single negative comment on Twitter could destroy one’s life. Fans can read an excerpt from Wyatt’s tweet below—

“Rome wasn't built in a day. But a comment on Twitter can destroy your life in seconds…What have we become?? God help us all”

Furthermore, Wyatt then followed up the aforementioned tweet, with another one stating—

“I love you all”

Rome wasn’t built in a day.



But a comment on Twitter can destroy your life in seconds...



What have we become??



God help us all — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) June 1, 2018

I love you all — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) June 1, 2018

What’s next?

Wyatt presently holds the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships with “Woken” Matt Hardy—as the duo continue to dominate the red brand’s Tag Team Division.

The vast majority of professional wrestling experts believe that Wyatt is set to continue being featured prominently as a top attraction in the RAW Tag Team Division in the weeks to come.

Kudos to Bray Wyatt for speaking out against the overwhelming negativity on social media.

Do you agree with Bray Wyatt’s comments regarding social media? Sound off in the comments!