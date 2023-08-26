Bray Wyatt brought the entire pro wrestling world and WWE Universe to a standstill after Triple H broke the news of his passing. But amid all the sorrow, fans and WWE superstars poured in heartfelt tributes remembering the late great.

In an unexpected yet heartwarming turn of events, 13-time Premier League Champions Arsenal Football Club paid Wyatt, real name Windham Rotunda, an emotional tribute on Saturday.

During the half-time at the Emirates Stadium, Bray's theme song, "Live in Fear," was played. WWE fans in attendance quickly noticed this and brought it to light on Twitter.

While Arsenal is no stranger to playing WWE theme songs during half-time, Wyatt's theme being played is certainly a tribute considering the massive loss that the wrestling world has suffered.

Bray Wyatt and his legacy will live on forever

The who's who of professional wrestling all wanted to share their feelings after the unfortunate loss of the former WWE Champion.

Arsenal FC become the latest addition to the long list of major names and teams that are going out of their way to pay the former Universal Champion a fitting tribute.

Bray Wyatt received an emotional tribute from the WWE Universe.

Wyatt's loss has left a massive void in the industry, but his memories and the legacy he has left behind will live on forever.

It wouldn't be an understatement to say that Bray truly had the whole world in his hands. And remember to Follow the Buzzards.

