Bray Wyatt released by WWE? Clear confusion amid latest update

Bray Wyatt's status in WWE is not looking good. The former Universal Champion's return to the company after almost a year caused a lot of excitement for the fans, but he hasn't wrestled that much after his comeback and is currently missing in action. Despite all this, it looks like he will remain with the Stamford-based promotion.

The Eater of Worlds was released from WWE in July 2021 but made his return in October of the following year. Since then, Bray Wyatt wrestled a few times during house shows and once live against LA Knight at Royal Rumble 2023, which was also the last time fans saw the former champion. It was then shared that this may be because of a health issue.

It was recently reported that the superstar was removed from the internal roster, which began speculation that he was no longer part of the company. However, it should be noted that Bray Wyatt is not released by WWE. He is still listed on the company's page and his removal from the internal roster is to give way for writers and producers to plan storylines. This may also be a sign that the star might take longer to return and that there is no creative direction for him at the moment.

Additionally, it was reported by Fightful Select that Wyatt wants to return, but there has been no update regarding his health. RSN's Steve Carrier added that the star is not cleared to compete and it's unknown when his hiatus will last.

What was Bray Wyatt doing before his WWE hiatus?

It's known that the former Universal Champion wrestled LA Knight at this year's Rumble event. After defeating the current SmackDown star, Wyatt set his sights on another major star.

After the Rumble, Bray announced that he was going to face the eventual winner of Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley at the Elimination Chamber event. The latter won the match in a controversial manner, but Wyatt follow through with his promise.

Both stars began their feud not long after, Bray even briefly bringing back The Firefly Funhouse segment as a way to play mind games with Bobby. Uncle Howdy even got physical with Lashley in some moments.

Unfortunately, a match between the two stars never took place, which seemed to be heading into WrestleMania 39. Still, Bobby Lashley appeared for the event only to pose with his Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal trophy.

It remains to be seen where Bray Wyatt will make his return to television and who he will face upon doing so.

