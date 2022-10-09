Bray Wyatt returns: When was his last WWE appearance?

Former world champion Bray Wyatt made his epic return to WWE at the recently-concluded Extreme Rules event. If his latest appearance is anything to go by, the star seems to have reverted to his old persona.

Fans last saw The Fiend in action on the second night of WrestleMania 37 against Randy Orton. After a heated rivalry between the two superstars, Orton won their match at The Grandest Stage of Them All with the aid of Alexa Bliss, Wyatt's former partner.

Just as The Eater Worlds was about to hit Sister Abigail on The Viper, the former RAW Women's Champion appeared on top of a jack-in-a-box with a black substance on her face which caused a distraction.

Bliss revealed in the RAW episode that followed that she betrayed the former Universal Champion because she learned she could do it on her own. The same RAW episode also marked the last time fans saw The Fiend, who appeared as Funhouse Wyatt in a Firefly Funhouse segment. During the segment, he bid fans goodbye after stating that he felt reborn and would start a brand new person.

Bray Wyatt was released from WWE in July 2021 due to budget cuts. The superstar has not wrestled or made any appearances since then.

How did Bray Wyatt's WWE return happen?

After Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle's thrilling Fight Pit match, Michael Cole was bidding audiences goodbye when the lights closed. Fans erupted in cheers when the familiar words "He's got the whole world in his hands" started to play.

Familiar masked characters then appeared in the crowd. Among the audience were Huskus the Pig, Mercy the Buzzard, Rambling Rabbit, and Abby the Witch. A mask also appeared on the commentary table, along with a person wearing The Fiend's mask by the barricade.

Finally, a glowing door opened and displayed Wyatt's iconic lantern as a distorted version of the Firefly Funhouse song played. A figure walked out the door while holding the lantern, the new mask was removed and showcased Bray Wyatt, ending the show on a high note.

It will be interesting to see what is next for the former Universal Champion following his return to the company.

