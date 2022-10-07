Why did WWE release Bray Wyatt?

Bray Wyatt was one of the major WWE Superstars that was released last year due to budget cuts. However, rumors pointed out that another reason might have been at play.

Fans last saw The Fiend in action at WrestleMania 37 against Randy Orton. The latter picked up the victory after Alexa Bliss, Wyatt's former partner, caused a distraction. Bray appeared on the following RAW episode during a Firefly Fun House segment, but it ended up being his last appearance for the company.

In July 2021, the Stamford-based promotion announced that they released the former Universal Champion due to budget cuts. After his exit, PWInsider reported on his relationship with a critical higher-up. The site's sources claimed that Bray had a rocky relationship with former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon. The site even noted that both men "ran hot and cold at times."

However, a recent report from Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live noted that Bray had "an issue with being cleared" to compete and that played a huge factor. Alvarez added that there's still no confirmation if the issue is resolved if the superstar is returning.

Potential reason why Bray Wyatt still hasn't made a WWE return

Fans are convinced that the recent White Rabbit clues are all linked to The Fiend and hinted at his upcoming return. Still, it looks like there's a reason why it took a while for it to happen.

Reports from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter shared that talks between the company and Bray Wyatt stalled momentarily. Wyatt's reported other talks with different companies were unsuccessful due to his asking price.

"Regarding talk of Wyatt returning, there were definitely talks in that direction. At one point the talks stalled but it was said it was not a dead issue. Talks with him outside WWE had also stalled in the past, as his asking price was well above what other companies were willing to pay.''

Despite Bray being out of action for a year, fans are still anticipating when and where he'll appear next. Still, it remains to be seen if Bray Wyatt will return to WWE.

