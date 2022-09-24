Vince McMahon fired former WWE Champion for having "an issue with being cleared" - Reports

Former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon is no stranger to firing major stars for various reasons. A new report has emerged on what led to him releasing Bray Wyatt from the company last year.

Bray Wyatt was released in July 2021. The decision shocked the pro wrestling fraternity as he was one of the company's most popular and profitable stars. Moreover, the initial reports of his release being just a "budget cut" didn't sit well with many.

Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer Live has now reported that Bray Wyatt had "an issue with being cleared" to compete, and this was a factor that led to him being fired. He added that this issue might still not have been resolved.

WWE's recent teases could lead to Bray Wyatt's return

Vince McMahon's retirement and the subsequent rise of Triple H as the head of creative and Chief Content Officer have brought major changes to the company. Several prominent released names have since returned, including Braun Strowman, Karrion Kross, and Johnny Gargano, Dakota Kai.

Recently, there have been major hints and easter eggs about "white rabbit" on both RAW and SmackDown. Fans have been busy trying to decode the cryptic clues, and many are convinced that this will lead to the return of Bray Wyatt.

Bray Wyatt's return would undoubtedly be a massive moment. Triple H himself recently addressed the possibility of him returning and had enormous praise for the former Universal Champion, calling him one of the greatest creative minds that he has ever worked with.

