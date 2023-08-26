Bray Wyatt's forgotten gimmick: Who was Axl Mulligan? All you need to know

Bray Wyatt played an important role in the development of storytelling in pro-wrestling with the gimmicks he brought to the fans. He was the perfect vessel for WWE to showcase their unique characters such as a cult leader or a demonic supernatural being.

Some of the popular characters that Windham Rotunda played in WWE included Bray Wyatt and his alter ego, The Fiend. Prior to that, he portrayed a character known as “Husky Harris”. While all these three characters made it to WWE TV, there was one that never made it to live shows.

Back in 2011, Bray Wyatt debuted a character named Axl Mulligan, as a tribute to his grandfather Blackjack Mulligan. This was in FCW (prior to it getting rebranded as NXT in 2012). Mulligan was a hockey-mask wearing freak and his personality was that of a horror movie villain. Unfortunately, Axl Mulligan never made it to FCW TV, and WWE iced the plans even before Wyatt had the opportunity to make it a success.

Axl Mulligan’s character was right up The Eater of World’s alley. Wyatt has always worked with characters that are nothing short of sinister heels that play mind games and inflict unspeakable pain.

Mulligan in particular had some traits that were later seen in The Fiend.

Bray Wyatt had taken time off WWE TV due to an undisclosed illness

Bray Wyatt was scheduled to take on Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania but the idea was scrapped after The Eater of Worlds took time off WWE to deal with an undisclosed health issue.

As per reports, he suffered a physical injury that was related to his knee, but there weren't any confirmed news updates about his health.

Following his tragic passing, Sean Ross Sapp took to X (f.k.a. Twitter) to inform that he had been granted permission to reveal the reason for Wyatt’s demise.

He revealed that Wyatt had contracted COVID-19 earlier during the year that worsened his heart issues. He suffered a heart attack that led to his tragic passing.

Several superstars have paid their respects to the Late WWE Superstar and the Stamford-based promotion has reportedly changed their plans for the August 25, 2023 edition of SmackDown to pay tribute to The Eater of Worlds.

