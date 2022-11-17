Bray Wyatt's now-deleted message for Kevin Spacey: Why did he tweet to the controversial actor?

WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt received severe backlash on social media after interacting with American actor Kevin Spacey. The incident took place in December 2019 after the latter dropped a cryptic YouTube video.

Spacey is perhaps best known for his portrayal of villainous roles. He won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor in 1995 for the crime-film Usual Suspects. He has also been part of massive projects, including Superman Returns (2006) and The Iceman Cometh (1999).

From 2013 to 2017, Kevin Spacey starred as Frank Underwood in the Netflix series House of Cards. The ruthless character won him a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor. However, he was removed from the last season of the show due to several high-profile allegations.

The 63-year-old actor has been on the news lately for all the wrong reasons. It started in October 2017 when actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of making inappropriate advances towards him when he was a minor. More people stepped in and accused Kevin of misconduct.

Amidst the serious cases, Kevin Spacey released a YT video ahead of Christmas in 2019. He was in the character of Frank Underwood and spoke the following words:-

“As we walk into 2020, I wanna cast my vote for more good in this world. Ah, yes, I know what you're thinking: 'Can he be serious?' I'm dead serious. Trust me. The next time somebody does something that you don't like, you can go on the attack, but you can also hold your fire. Do the unexpected. You can kill them with kindness." (H/T ComicBook.com)

Former Universal Champion Bray Wyatt didn't want to go unnoticed. The versatile superstar had his own blend of killer and kindness and gave a similarly strange reminder for the holidays on Twitter while reacting to Spacey’s video clip.

“Every day people (falsely) accuse me of drawing inspiration from them. I laugh, because I am the only one that knows truly. However, when someone does it to me I get so excited!," wrote Bray Wyatt. “I wanted to be the first to say... I forgive you Kevin! No matter how naughty you are! Merry X-Mas!”

Bray Wyatt’s act of ’forgiving’ Kevin Spacey did not sit well with some fans. While some questioned his stance on the controversial actor, others simply believed the tweet was part of his "character" work. However, the tweet has now been deleted.

Latest updates on Kevin Spacey and Bray Wyatt

At WWE Extreme Rules, Bray Wyatt made an empathetic return to the company after almost a year. He is currently not engaged in any feud but still holds the mantle of No.1 babyface on the roster. Rumors indicate that his storyline will lead to the formation of a new stable on SmackDown.

Meanwhile, Kevin Spacey has sunk deeper into criminal allegations. He is being charged with a fresh set of offences in the UK while fighting his previous cases that date back to 2005. The “House of Cards” star pleaded not guilty, but new pieces of evidence were recently unearthed to warrant his arrest.

