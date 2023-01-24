Bray Wyatt's WWE return could help him win major award

WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt is in contention for multiple accolades in the second edition of the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. The most influential awards in the industry are back, thanks to the overwhelming success of the inaugural edition last year.

You - the fans - made your picks alongside several legends on our expert panel, with the chance being afforded yet again. But will you be voting for Wyatt? He has been nominated for two categories, both of which relate to his first week back in WWE.

Over two months after Triple H became the company's head of creative, Bray Wyatt returned to our screens. His appearance at the end of Extreme Rules 2022 garnered a massive reaction, with fans visibly excited to see the former Universal Champion back.

The return has been nominated for Sportskeeda Wrestling's Moment of the Year. Meanwhile, Wyatt's emotional promo on the SmackDown after Extreme Rules helped his consideration for Best Promo Skills of the Year.

Both awards will be hotly contested, so your vote could be crucial in delivering the award to your favorite wrestlers. Stay tuned to find out more about when voting will begin!

Bray Wyatt will make his in-ring return at WWE Royal Rumble 2023

While his return happened in October 2022, Wyatt is yet to wrestle a match. His last televised in-ring outing remains the poorly-booked encounter between The Fiend and Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37.

Bray Wyatt will face LA Knight in a Pitch Black Match at the Royal Rumble this Saturday. While the rules are unclear, one can expect it to occur in relative darkness. It remains to be seen how Uncle Howdy will affect the match and whether The Fiend will make an appearance.

This could be the start of a stellar year for Wyatt in WWE, who could earn himself even more nominations in next year's edition of the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. But for now, The Eater of Worlds is up for two categories. You can make him win!

What do you think will happen between Bray Wyatt and LA Knight at WWE Royal Rumble 2023? Leave your predictions in the comments section below.

