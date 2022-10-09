WWE Extreme Rules 2022: Ranking and grading every match

WWE has delivered yet again, with Extreme Rules being the latest premium live event to leave fans amazed. We got a glorious night of violent action.

There were six matches on the card, all of which were solid. Each stipulation worked well, while the reveal of the White Rabbit left everybody stunned. Bray Wyatt may have stolen the headlines following his epic WWE return, but the in-ring work at Extreme Rules was excellent.

Several candidates could lay claim to the night's best match, but what stood out the most? Here are all six matches at WWE Extreme Rules 2022, graded and ranked from worst to best.

#6. Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross - Strap Match

While not a bad match, every other bout WWE booked at Extreme Rules was better than Karrion Kross and Drew McIntyre's brawl. The two fought for a while before their Strap Match could begin. Both men put in a great effort after the opening bell and smacked each other with the strap that connected them.

The Scottish Warrior's comeback was cut short when Scarlett pepper-sprayed him. Kross would pick up the win with the Kross Hammer. Again, this was a good effort. However, it could have been even better on another night with fewer potential show-stealers.

Grade: B-

#5. Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey - Extreme Rules Match for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

This was a massive improvement from Ronda Rousey and Liv Morgan's SummerSlam match. The Extreme Rules stipulation really helped them, especially the defending champion. Morgan looked great and fought bravely against The Baddest Woman on the Planet.

There were several chair spots, while a baseball bat was used quite a lot. Liv Morgan even hit a senton through the table. However, Rousey emerged victorious after making her pass out. It was a struggle for her, a fun one. The finish of this match lends confidence over WWE's booking of Morgan post-Extreme Rules.

Grade: B

#4. Edge vs. Finn Balor - I Quit Match

This match was a bunch of fun, if just a tad bit too long. Edge and Finn Balor are master workers, putting on a great contest at Extreme Rules. They fought all the way up the stands and back. However, the real meat of the situation came when The Judgment Day got involved.

The WWE Hall of Famer was handcuffed, which led to appearances from Rey Mysterio and Beth Phoenix. Just when it seemed like the Hall of Famer helped him get the win, Rhea Ripley knocked her out. The threat of hitting Phoenix with a con-chair-to was enough to make him say, "I quit."

Ripley hit The Glamazon with the chair anyway. WWE may have added a bit too many shenanigans, but they did make The Judgment Day seem like dastardly villains. So, a job well done by everybody involved at Extreme Rules.

Grade: A-

#3. Bianca Belair vs. Bayley - Ladder Match for the WWE RAW Women's Championship

Bayley and Bianca Belair have a proven track record of incredible chemistry in the ring. Extreme Rules was further proof of this. Their Ladder Match was equally as fun as it was brutal. The weapon was introduced early on, leading to nasty spots like The Role Model's elbow drop onto a ladder bridge.

IYO SKY and Dakota Kai made their presence felt but were on the receiving end of a double KOD from The EST of WWE. Belair hit another KOD on Bayley, with her face clashing with a ladder. It was nasty but a spot worthy of ending this match.

Bianca Belair looked unstoppable here, genuinely showcasing how great she has become in the ring. It remains to be seen what WWE has next for her during this RAW Women's Title reign.

Grade: A-

#2. The Brawling Brutes vs. Imperium - Six-man Tag Team Donnybrook Match

WWE began Extreme Rules in the most violent way possible, as The Brawling Brutes and Imperium beat the lumps out of each other. Both teams went hard with a mix of brutal strikes and graceful maneuvers. Of course, the focus was on GUNTHER and Sheamus.

The two bitter rivals picked up from where they left off on SmackDown. The Ring General was in top form, chopping every one of his opponents. He does not leave any mercy on them. However, the end saw The Celtic Warrior send him through the announcers' table and win the match for his team.

WWE always books big six-man tag team matches brilliantly. This one at Extreme Rules, under Donnybrook rules, was a prime example.

Grade: A

#1. Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins - Fight Pit Match

The main event of Extreme Rules was also the best match. With UFC legend Daniel Cormier as the referee inside the Fight Pit, Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins did not hold back. Both stars were innovative in using the steel cage to their advantage, with The Visionary's Frog Splash being a particular highlight.

However, the match reached another level when Riddle and Rollins fought on top of the structure. We saw Buckle Bombs, Pedigrees, and RKOs from the elevated platform. The end saw Seth Rollins fall off while Matt Riddle hit the Broton from the top.

The Original Bro earned a hard-fought win by making Rollins tap out to the Triangle Choke. It was a masterclass in feud-ending brutality and a fitting way to end Extreme Rules in terms of in-ring action.

Despite Wyatt's WWE return coming immediately afterwards, Riddle's win here remains a significant high for the show and his career.

Grade: A

What did you make of the premium live event? Let us know in the comments section below.

A legend has pointed out the issue with the White Rabbit storyline here

Poll : Was the Fight Pit Match the best match at Extreme Rules 2022? Yes No 0 votes