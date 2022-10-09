"I don't even know what the f to say" - Current and former WWE stars amazed as Bray Wyatt returns at Extreme Rules 2022

The world of WWE has been set ablaze following Bray Wyatt's chilling return at Extreme Rules 2022. Fans and wrestlers alike have been left amazed at how the company presented the moment.

Following Matt Riddle's victory over Seth Rollins inside the Fight Pit in the main event, the lights went out. A spotlight shone on four puppets from the Firefly Funhouse as "He's Got The Whole World In His Hands" played on the arena speaker.

This eventually led to Wyatt coming out in a new mask before revealing himself to the crowd, who went berserk for the entire ordeal as Extreme Rules 2022 went off the air. The reaction on Twitter was similar, with the former Universal Champion garnering a lot of praise from his peers.

Among the biggest names to tweet about Bray Wyatt's epic WWE return, Alexa Bliss was quick to welcome back her old friend. The two were paired together before Wyatt was released in July 2021.

Check out these tweets:

T-BAR @TBARRetribution That was so good I don’t even know what the f to say. That was so good I don’t even know what the f to say.

Following such a brilliant return at the end of Extreme Rules 2022, it will be interesting to see what's next for Bray Wyatt.

Who could Bray Wyatt target following his WWE return at Extreme Rules 2022?

A world of possibilities lie ahead for The Eater of Worlds, who might be leading a brand new faction. Based on the fact that the Firefly Funhouse puppets are still alive, each of them could represent a WWE Superstar.

Whether he has a group behind him or is going solo, Wyatt's first angle back will need to be a marquee program. If he is on RAW, a feud against Matt Riddle makes sense. After all, Randy Orton was The Fiend's final opponent before his release. Everyone knows that he never forgets.

WWE on BT Sport @btsportwwe



We followed the White Rabbit and it led us to Bray Wyatt



#ExtremeRules 𝗟𝗘𝗧. 𝗛𝗜𝗠. 𝗜𝗡.We followed the White Rabbit and it led us to Bray Wyatt 𝗟𝗘𝗧. 𝗛𝗜𝗠. 𝗜𝗡.We followed the White Rabbit and it led us to Bray Wyatt 🐇#ExtremeRules https://t.co/0Tu9zI0aty

If Wyatt goes to SmackDown, though, Karrion Kross might step up to face him. He defeated Drew McIntyre at Extreme Rules 2022 and has teased a match against the recent returnee.

Either way, the future of WWE is very exciting. Triple H has already delivered big, so hopefully, there is more to come.

How thrilled are you to see Bray Wyatt return? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

