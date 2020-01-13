Bray Wyatt sends genius, cryptic message to WWE Superstar hinting an alliance

Soumik Datta Published Jan 13, 2020

Jan 13, 2020

WWE Universal Champion 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt has certainly taken the Pro Wrestling Universe with storm in recent months and his unique pair of "hurt and heal" gloves have either hurt or healed some of The Fiend's adversaries on whom he has laid his hands on.

Bray Wyatt's former tag team partner and long-term rival, Matt Hardy, whose future in WWE seems to be in question, recently took to Twitter and sent out a cryptic tweet, claiming that he is in a limbo, lost, and empty. Hardy ended his message by asking if 'The Fiend' would hurt or heal him.

Bray Wyatt responds to Matt Hardy by teasing a potential alliance

In response to Matt Hardy's recent tweet, where the former WWE World Champion asked which glove 'The Fiend' would choose for his former tag team partner. Wyatt has now responded to Hardy by claiming that he would never hurt his former tag team partner and repay the favor by healing Hardy.

Wyatt ended his tweet by stating that when the world threw away the former 'Eater of Worlds', Hardy was the one who picked him up.

dear matt, i couLd nEver hurT you



i could heal you, just like you did for Me



whEn the world threw me away you were the only one offering to pick me up



and I Never forget..... — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) January 13, 2020

Is Bray Wyatt teasing an alliance with Matt Hardy?

As of now, it remains unclear what WWE has in store for the multiple-time WWE Tag Team Champion, however, with Bray Wyatt currently in a feud with Daniel Bryan and the next few months will certainly prove to be interesting for both Wyatt and Hardy.