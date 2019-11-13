Bray Wyatt sends ominous message to CM Punk following his return to WWE television

Bray Wyatt had a message for CM Punk

Following CM Punk's shock return to WWE television via FOX's WWE Backstage, there's been no shortage of rumor, speculation and congratulation online for the former WWE Champion.

Now, current WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt has weighed in with a cryptic message for the Best In The World.

Wyatt simply shared two photos, with the caption, "I saw you," as you can see below.

I saw you pic.twitter.com/v7TEXLYR6f — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) November 13, 2019

Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue reported just last month that Punk's return was "only a phone call away," with Triple H also previously saying WWE were open for business regarding a potential comeback.

You can watch the moment Punk made his unexpected return to WWE below, ending the show by announcing to the world:

"Just when you thought you knew the answers, I changed the culture."

Since the appearance, details have emerged stating that CM Punk is not technically contracted to WWE and his salary will be paid by Fox, with Punk's first official appearance confirmed for next week's episode of WWE Backstage.

