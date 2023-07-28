Bray Wyatt to target an unexpected champion upon WWE return? Analyzing potential swerve 

Bray Wyatt hasn't been seen on television since his last appearance on WWE Smackdown on February 24th, 2023, in a Firefly Funhouse segment. The unexpected disappearance of Wyatt is something that fans haven't liked. However, recent news claims that Wyatt might be returning to the company soon, and many believe that he might show up at SummerSlam 2023.

Upon his comeback, Wyatt might target the current United States Champion, Austin Theory. Currently, Theory is set to defend his US title against the winner of the Invitational match between Rey Mysterio & Santos Escobar. However, it hasn't been confirmed whether he will defend the title on SmackDown or at SummerSlam.

Bray Wyatt hasn't wrestled Austin Theory yet in WWE.

Despite being the United States Champion, many fans believed that the company needs to turn Austin Theory into a babyface character, as he could be the next future face star of the company. A potential feud with Bray Wyatt could help WWE in this matter, considering there has already been a history of superstars changing their WWE personalities after being targeted by Wyatt's alter ego, The Fiend.

So it is likely that if he targets Theory, upon his comeback leading it could lead to a potential character change for the US Champion. This feud could also usher in a US Championship reign for Wyatt if Theory defends his title against him.

Overall, it seems to be a positive story from both ends. Austin Theory will have the opportunity to become a babyface character, potentially a turning point in his career. On the other hand, The Eater of Worlds will finally hold a Championship after a long time, in the Stamford-based Promotion.

Bray Wyatt's current SummerSlam rumors

As we are currently on the road to SummerSlam 2023, there are rumors circulating about the return of Bray Wyatt at the Biggest Party of the Summer. According to some reports, Wyatt could make his comeback to the show and target someone from the three main event matches confirmed for the event.

These matches include the Tribal Combat Match between Roman Reigns & Jey Uso, the rubber match between Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes, and the World Heavyweight Championship between Seth Rollins & Finn Balor.

Bray Wyatt in the Mountain Dew Pitch Black match.

As soon as these reports emerged, many speculated that Bray Wyatt might attack Reigns during the Tribal Combat to complete the full circle of their previous feud. On the other hand, others believed that he might attack Cody Rhodes, as there were earlier rumors of a potential match between the two.

It will certainly be interesting to see whether Wyatt actually makes his anticipated comeback at the Biggest Party of the Summer or not.

Recommended Video SHOCKING RETURNS that can happen at SummerSlam 2023