Bray Wyatt once teamed with Roman Reigns to beat 2 former WWE Champions: Remembering their history

Bray Wyatt and Roman Reigns never saw eye to eye during their days in The Wyatt Family and The Shield, respectively. They once agreed to put their differences aside against two former WWE Champions. Here’s how the short-lived alliance came to be.

Roman Reigns, the WWE World Heavyweight Champion at the time, arrived in the ring on the April 11, 2017 episode of Monday Night RAW. The Big Dog said he was the guy. He was soon interrupted by The League of Nations.

The attempt by Sheamus, Albero Del Rio, and Rusev to destroy the self-proclaimed face of the company was thwarted by The Wyatt Family. Shane McMahon booked Wyatt and Reigns into a tag team match against Sheamus and Albert Del Rio.

The four superstars clashed in the main event of the night. The closing sequence of the match was highly creative, with Bray Wyatt pointing into thin air as Roman Reigns jumps over him to take out Sheamus with a huge Spear.

Expand Tweet

The uneasy alliance between the two arch nemeses may have been short-lived, but it gave the WWE Universe a moment to remember for years. The two superstars won’t ever join forces again in the future.

Did Roman Reigns beat Bray Wyatt in their final match together?

Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt have had many matches against each other over the years, but none carried the stakes as high as they were at Payback 2020. Theshow's main eventw saw Wyatt’s alter ego, The Fiend, defend the WWE Universal Championship against Reigns and Braun Strowman.

Reigns, who had returned from a lengthy absence at SummerSlam 2020, survived the No Holds Barred triple threat match to become the new Universal Champion. The win kicked off a legendary run for the Tribal Chief.

Reigns would continue to make his ascent to superstardom. On the other hand, Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman were released from their contracts several months later, only to be brought back by the Triple H regime in 2022.

Could this current star become Randy Orton's manager soon?