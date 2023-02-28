WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt sent an interesting message to CM Punk on Twitter in 2021.

In early 2021, Wyatt returned to WWE TV a while after being 'burned alive' by Randy Orton. He then shared a throwback picture showing The Viper preparing to hit a Punt Kick on him back when he was Husky Harris.

The tweet received a response from none other than CM Punk. The former WWE Champion recalled whipping Wyatt in a segment and hoped Wyatt didn't hold a grudge over the same.

Wyatt responded to Punk's tweet with another throwback picture showing Punk being attacked by The Wyatt Family. He captioned that Brodie Lee wouldn't want to see the duo fight.

Check out the exchange below:

player/coach @CMPunk @WWEBrayWyatt I tried to warn him 🤷🏼‍♀️ Randal never listened. Hope you don’t hold a grudge for that little whipping incident. Bygones and such... @WWEBrayWyatt I tried to warn him 🤷🏼‍♀️ Randal never listened. Hope you don’t hold a grudge for that little whipping incident. Bygones and such... https://t.co/dYMa4E5l66

WYATT 6 @Windham6 Brodie would hate to see us fighting. 🖤 Brodie would hate to see us fighting. 🖤 https://t.co/oBvwlpnpDJ

Bray Wyatt was mere months away from his WWE release back then

After this Twitter exchange, Wyatt met Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37 and lost to The Viper. Three months later, he was let go by WWE in one of the biggest shockers of the year.

Bray Wyatt made his big return to WWE at last year's Extreme Rules. He has been a mainstay on SmackDown since then and is currently feuding with Bobby Lashley on the road to WrestleMania 39.

Wrestle Features @WrestleFeatures Thoughts on WWE doing Wyatt vs. Lashley at Mania? 🤔🤔🤔 Thoughts on WWE doing Wyatt vs. Lashley at Mania? 🤔🤔🤔 https://t.co/Dsd5av46pa

Interestingly, CM Punk and Bray Wyatt never competed in a singles match when the two superstars were regular acts in WWE. They competed against each other in back-to-back multi-man matches in late 2013, with Punk coming out victorious in every bout.

Punk made his surprise return to pro wrestling last year at AEW Rampage: The First Dance. He competed against some of the most notable names in the company over the next few months. He hasn't been seen on AEW TV since the infamous "Brawl Out" incident at AEW All Out 2022.

