Bray Wyatt tribute at Payback 2023? Interesting ways WWE can do it

Tributes poured in for Bray Wyatt after his untimely passing on SmackDown, RAW, and NXT. Numerous wrestlers paid tribute to his death, even those outside the Stamford-based promotion. However, the company could continue paying him homage in other ways.

On August 24, 2023, Triple H announced on social media that Bray Wyatt had unfortunately passed away. He only returned to the company in October 2022 and was gone from live programming this February after a reported health issue. He was only 36 when he passed due to a heart attack.

The company has put out a tribute for him on SmackDown, RAW, NXT, and their social media. Superstars also honored him in their own ways. It may continue until the WWE Payback Premium Live Event.

A tribute that the Stamford-based promotion can do for The Eater of Worlds is incorporating references about him during entrances, including a lamp or a rocking chair. The end of the event could also have a lights-out moment while his entrance music is played, and fans can light it up using their phones.

However, one significant tribute the company can do is retire the Universal Championship. Bray Wyatt was the star who introduced the blue version of the title, which has now been unified with the WWE Championship by Roman Reigns. Even fans are clamoring that the belt should be handed to the late superstar's family.

Which major star is set to pay tribute to Bray Wyatt ahead of WWE Payback?

Last week's SmackDown opened with a Bray and Terry Funk tribute

The September 1, 2023, episode of WWE SmackDown will feature the long-awaited return of John Cena. This will be his first of many appearances in the brand in the upcoming weeks.

After the untimely demise of Wyatt was announced, The Cenation Leader was one of the stars who shared an emotional message for Bray. However, it's also reported that he will continue to pay homage to his former opponent in the upcoming blue brand episode.

Even those outside WWE paid tribute to Bray Wyatt

Last week on SmackDown, multiple stars in action incorporated The Eater of Worlds by referencing him during their promos, especially LA Knight. This week on RAW, stars wore armbands with Wyatt's initials or his real name, Windham Rotunda.

Those in AEW also paid tribute to Bray during their All In event in London. Stars lit up Wembley Stadium using their phones, stars wore armbands with his initials, and some even referenced Wyatt during their entrance.

It remains to be seen how Bray Wyatt's presence will be felt for the upcoming WWE Payback event.

