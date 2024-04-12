Breaking up factions, NXT's inclusion & more — 4 things about WWE Draft 2024 Triple H can announce on SmackDown tonight

As the WrestleMania XL dust starts to settle down, the Stamford-based company will shift its focus to the WWE Draft 2024, which will take place later this month. The announcement was made on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW that the company will conduct it this year on April 26 and April 29 on SmackDown and RAW, respectively.

Triple H could make an appearance on the blue brand tonight and make some major announcements about the upcoming occasion, which will shake up both rosters. He could lay out the ground rules and the potential new format of the WWE Draft that will take place this year.

Let's look at four things about WWE Draft 2024 that Triple H can announce on the episode of SmackDown after WrestleMania XL.

#4. Role of Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis

A significant change took place in WWE last year when both RAW and SmackDown received exclusive General Managers. Since then, Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce have been doing a phenomenal job of acquiring exceptional talents for their respective rosters.

Triple H could appear on SmackDown tonight and announce Aldis and Pearce's roles in the entire process of the WWE Draft 2024. The Game could keep them at the forefront and make them pick superstars for their rosters in the event, which has not been the case in the last couple of years.

With both General Managers firing on all cylinders to acquire the best talents on their respective rosters, it will accentuate brand exclusivity and make this year's WWE Draft more compelling.

Aldis and Pearce will undoubtedly try to add more star power to their respective brands and even retain their best performers in the process.

#3. Inclusion of NXT in WWE Draft 2024

Over the past couple of years, NXT has evolved rapidly and rose to prominence, becoming more than just a developmental brand. Triple H could make a major announcement on SmackDown tonight regarding the inclusion of the white and gold brand in the WWE Draft 2024.

The Game could reveal that NXT General Manager Ava will be significantly involved in the upcoming WWE Draft along with RAW and SmackDown's General Managers and would potentially be eligible to pick superstars from the main roster for the developmental brand.

This seems plausible given the fact that many superstars from both RAW and SmackDown have moved to NXT since last year. Moreover, Ava was seen with Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce backstage on RAW, which seems to indicate NXT's participation in this year's WWE Draft.

It would certainly make for an exciting affair to watch if NXT gets included in the WWE Draft this year.

#2. Eligibility of injured WWE Superstars

There is a long list of WWE Superstars who are currently recovering from their injuries. It includes top stars such as Braun Strowman, Charlotte Flair, CM Punk, Sheamus, and others. With their status uncertain, Triple H could make a major announcement on SmackDown tonight.

The King of Kings might reveal the eligibility of the superstars who are currently on shelves as fans have been wondering about their involvement in this year's WWE Draft. Triple H is expected to shed light on the situation, providing an update ahead of the event that will shake up both rosters.

The WWE Chief Content Officer could either announce the participation of the injured superstars in the WWE Draft 2024 or put them under the status of free agents.

The level of intrigue will be fascinating to watch as we proceed further towards the WWE Draft 2024.

#1. Breaking up factions in WWE Draft 2024

One of the major changes Triple H could introduce in this year's WWE Draft is that all members of factions are eligible to be picked individually. Hence, this could give rise to the break up of the stables on the roster, as it will usher in a fresh beginning for every superstar post-WrestleMania.

The WWE Chief Content Officer could appear on the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown and make this major announcement, which might leave fans flabbergasted. Not only will it have major implications, but it will also give rise to unfathomable things on both RAW and SmackDown.

Hence, this could be one of the new rules The Game introduces for the WWE Draft 2024. The potential announcement of it on SmackDown tonight will also leave fans exhilarated for the event and keep them on the edge of their seats.

