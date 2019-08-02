×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

BREAKING WWE News: Wrestling legend Harley Race has died, aged 76

Kevin C. Sullivan
ANALYST
News
432   //    02 Aug 2019, 01:50 IST

Former NWA World Champion Harley Race
Former NWA World Champion Harley Race

It has been confirmed via multiple sources that eight-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion and WWE Hall of Famer Harley Race has passed away today. He was 76.

The former champion had been battling several health issues over the last few years. In March this year, Race revealed that he was battling lung cancer. Just last month, he was admitted to a hospital in Knoxville, TN while heading to a fan convention. He spent over a week there before being discharged.

Fellow WWE Hall of Fame member Ted DiBiase was one of the first to break the news via Twitter:

All Elite Wrestling also posted a statement regarding Race's death, as well.

Race began his wrestling career in 1960 and competed in nearly every major promotion from then until his retirement in 1991. Following that, he embarked on a successful managing career in WCW, representing the likes of Lex Luger and Big Van Vader, both of whom he took to the WCW World Championship.

Along with his NWA World Championship reigns, Race also held the NWA Tag Team and United States Championships, as well as titles in the American Wrestling Alliance and All Japan Pro Wrestling. While he didn't win any gold during his brief WWF run in the 1980s, he did win the very first King of the Ring tournament, taking on the regal gimmick of 'King' Harley Race.

On his official Twitter account, this is the latest tweet after weeks of recovery updates following the aforementioned spell in hospital:

Advertisement

Later on as the story developed, Race's passing was also confirmed by the WWE with this tweet:

We will report on any further information as it arrives. All of us at Sportskeeda offer our sincerest condolences to Harley Race's family and colleagues, as well as friends and many fans across the world.

Tags:
Harley Race
Advertisement
WWE News: Wrestling legend Harley Race admitted to hospital; all upcoming appearances cancelled
RELATED STORY
WWE History Vol. 3: The Kings of Wrestling
RELATED STORY
Pro Wrestling News: Lucha Libre legend Perro Aguayo has died
RELATED STORY
5 Wrestlers who died inside the ring
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Larry 'The Axe' Hennig passes away aged 82
RELATED STORY
5 current WWE Superstars who look like WWE legends
RELATED STORY
RAW Reunion: Ranking the 5 best WWE legend appearances
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who rocked pop culture inspired wrestling attires
RELATED STORY
Wrestling/WWE News Round-Up (10th - 18th July): Undertaker's former rival becomes school principal, 5-time Champion out of action until 2020
RELATED STORY
Pro Wrestling News: WWE Legend takes legal action against Tennessee Sheriff over son’s death
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us