BREAKING WWE News: Wrestling legend Harley Race has died, aged 76
It has been confirmed via multiple sources that eight-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion and WWE Hall of Famer Harley Race has passed away today. He was 76.
The former champion had been battling several health issues over the last few years. In March this year, Race revealed that he was battling lung cancer. Just last month, he was admitted to a hospital in Knoxville, TN while heading to a fan convention. He spent over a week there before being discharged.
Fellow WWE Hall of Fame member Ted DiBiase was one of the first to break the news via Twitter:
All Elite Wrestling also posted a statement regarding Race's death, as well.
Race began his wrestling career in 1960 and competed in nearly every major promotion from then until his retirement in 1991. Following that, he embarked on a successful managing career in WCW, representing the likes of Lex Luger and Big Van Vader, both of whom he took to the WCW World Championship.
Along with his NWA World Championship reigns, Race also held the NWA Tag Team and United States Championships, as well as titles in the American Wrestling Alliance and All Japan Pro Wrestling. While he didn't win any gold during his brief WWF run in the 1980s, he did win the very first King of the Ring tournament, taking on the regal gimmick of 'King' Harley Race.
On his official Twitter account, this is the latest tweet after weeks of recovery updates following the aforementioned spell in hospital:
Later on as the story developed, Race's passing was also confirmed by the WWE with this tweet:
We will report on any further information as it arrives. All of us at Sportskeeda offer our sincerest condolences to Harley Race's family and colleagues, as well as friends and many fans across the world.