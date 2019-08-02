BREAKING WWE News: Wrestling legend Harley Race has died, aged 76

Former NWA World Champion Harley Race

It has been confirmed via multiple sources that eight-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion and WWE Hall of Famer Harley Race has passed away today. He was 76.

The former champion had been battling several health issues over the last few years. In March this year, Race revealed that he was battling lung cancer. Just last month, he was admitted to a hospital in Knoxville, TN while heading to a fan convention. He spent over a week there before being discharged.

Fellow WWE Hall of Fame member Ted DiBiase was one of the first to break the news via Twitter:

The wrestling world has lost another legend and I have lost a dear friend and mentor. RIP Harley Race. You are loved and will be very much missed. https://t.co/KDJzcQY2sI — Ted DiBiase (@MDMTedDiBiase) August 1, 2019

All Elite Wrestling also posted a statement regarding Race's death, as well.

AEW is saddened to learn that Pro Wrestling Hall of Famer Harley Race has passed away. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and fans at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/Ik29DwZIQ4 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 1, 2019

Race began his wrestling career in 1960 and competed in nearly every major promotion from then until his retirement in 1991. Following that, he embarked on a successful managing career in WCW, representing the likes of Lex Luger and Big Van Vader, both of whom he took to the WCW World Championship.

Along with his NWA World Championship reigns, Race also held the NWA Tag Team and United States Championships, as well as titles in the American Wrestling Alliance and All Japan Pro Wrestling. While he didn't win any gold during his brief WWF run in the 1980s, he did win the very first King of the Ring tournament, taking on the regal gimmick of 'King' Harley Race.

On his official Twitter account, this is the latest tweet after weeks of recovery updates following the aforementioned spell in hospital:

Today at 12:50, we lost the man that fought up until the very last of his existence. More information will be released soon, but just know that he loved pro-wrestling and the fans that loved him.



Harley Race, we love you — Harley Race (@8XNWAChampion) August 1, 2019

Later on as the story developed, Race's passing was also confirmed by the WWE with this tweet:

WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer Harley Race passed away today at age 76. WWE extends its condolences to Race’s family, friends and fans. https://t.co/lO4OimLsSd — WWE (@WWE) August 1, 2019

We will report on any further information as it arrives. All of us at Sportskeeda offer our sincerest condolences to Harley Race's family and colleagues, as well as friends and many fans across the world.