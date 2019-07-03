Bret Hart: 5 unforgettable WWE matches of The Hitman

Anirban Banerjee FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 276 // 03 Jul 2019, 17:09 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

From the left: 'The Heartbreak Kid' Shawn Michaels, Bret 'The Hitman' Hart, Stone Cold Steve Austin

When taking a look at the history of wrestling and how it has developed over the years, it is impossible to miss out on the contribution of Bret 'The Hitman' Hart. His contribution to WWE is unforgettable and although his wrestling career in the company ended on an unfortunate note, his role in the annals of WWE history cannot be forgotten.

Inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame alongside his long-time partner in the Hart Foundation, the late Jim 'The Anvil' Neidhart in 2019, Bret Hart has been recognised for changing the way wrestling is looked at in the modern day.

It might be fair to say, that (ironically) alongside Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart showcased that wrestlers don't need to be muscled behemoths all looking to be the strongest in the world. In fact, without him, 'smaller' wrestlers in the main event scene might have taken more time to be accepted.

Daniel Bryan, AJ Styles, Ricochet, and almost every other modern wrestler grew up watching Bret Hart deliver regularly in the ring while being considerably smaller in the size than his opponents. Nevertheless, it was not something that he allowed to affect his matches, which were some of the best in the history of the company.

Bret Hart recently had his birthday, with several WWE Superstars wishing him on his special day.

The absolute greatest of all time. He’s the reason I am where I am today. There will never be another professional wrestler like him. Happy Birthday @BretHart. pic.twitter.com/dtsHLhqO6E — Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) July 2, 2019

To have @BretHart as part of our entrance at WrestleMania 35 was so cool! Bret was part of some of the greatest WrestleMania matches of all time.... an inspiration to anyone who loves pro-wrestling 🎂🎂🎂 #HappyBirthday https://t.co/MO8awZXe7j — Nattie (@NatbyNature) July 2, 2019

Thanks everyone for the kind birthday messages and posts. It was a perfect day. 💜🎂🇨🇦🤠 pic.twitter.com/sJNI79l4KE — Bret Hart (@BretHart) July 3, 2019

In this article, we will be taking a look at 5 unforgettable WWE matches of Bret 'The Hitman' Hart. These matches are significant, either because of the impact that they had on WWE as a whole or for the inspirational showcase the two wrestlers displayed.

Advertisement

#5 Bret Hart vs British Bulldog - SummerSlam 1992

SummerSlam 1992: Bret 'The Hitman' Hart vs British Bulldog

SummerSlam 1992 is one of the most significant pay-per-views in the history of WWE. The first major WWE PPV that took place outside North America, SummerSlam 1992 found its home at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

At SummerSlam 1992, Bret Hart found himself facing his real-life brother-in-law, 'The British Bulldog' Davey Boy Smith. In the lead-up to the match, The Hart Family was 'torn apart' as Diana, Hart's sister and Bulldog's wife did not know whom she wanted to win.

The match was the main event for the night, and Bret Hart faced Briitish Bulldog for the Intercontinental Championship. Going into the match, Hart was the Champion and the heel, while the British Bulldog was still seeking to make his name.

It was with this match that the British Bulldog was first discovered and taken notice of in WWE. He won the match to the utter delight of the London crowd, as the uproarious support and applause for him could not have been imagined when he got the roll-up pin over Bret Hart at the end of a technical masterpiece.

1 / 5 NEXT