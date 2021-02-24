"He’s probably at the top of my list" - Bret Hart names 7 current and former WWE stars he would've loved to face

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart has named seven current and former WWE stars that he would've loved to face. Hart has named the likes of John Cena, Randy Orton, CM Punk, and Brock Lesnar, to name a few.

Bret Hart was one of the best wrestlers in the world in the 90s, during his stint with WWE. He is regarded as one of the greatest technical wrestlers in the history of pro wrestling and has had memorable matches with numerous legends.

In a recent interview with Pro Wrestling Junkies, Bret Hart revealed that he would've loved to face the likes of John Cena, Randy Orton, Rey Mysterio, Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, Daniel Bryan, and Drew McIntyre, if he were still wrestling.

"If John Cena would've come along in let's say 1997, it would've been perfect for me. Randy Orton, I would've loved to have worked with him, either face or heel. Rey Mysterio I think, and I've joked with him a few months ago and I texted him and I said, 'You are the best there is, the best there was, the best there ever will be.' Brock Lesnar, I've always heard nothing but the greatest things about everyone that ever worked with him, that he’s really a total pro in the ring and one of the best. CM Punk, he's probably at the top of my list. Daniel Bryan is again, another one, second to none, phenomenal wrestler. I got nothing but respect for him. Drew McIntyre, would've been an honor to work with him on any level." (H/T Post Wrestling)

He called Rey Mysterio the "greatest masked wrestler" there ever was, and said that he had a lot of respect for him. Bret Hart also said that he would've loved to work with Brock Lesnar, who, he feels, would've been far superior in the ring compared to someone like Goldberg.

Bret Hart inspired numerous current Superstars

Bret Hart has inspired several stars in the pro wrestling business, including a few current WWE Superstars.

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has revealed how Bret Hart inspired him and that he was his favorite.