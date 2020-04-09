Bret Hart phoned WWE Superstar to say he 'loved' their WrestleMania 36 match

Bret Hart's opinion is respected by many WWE Superstars

Edge defeated Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania 36

Bret Hart

Edge has revealed that Bret Hart reached out to him after WWE WrestleMania 36 to tell him how much he enjoyed his Last Man Standing match against Randy Orton.

The match divided opinion amongst WWE fans on social media, with some believing that the 36-minute encounter – the second-longest match in WrestleMania history – went on for too long.

Speaking on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, Edge said he received positive feedback from the two-time WWE Hall of Famer and he is not interested in what other people think about the match.

“When I have Bret Hart call me and tell me that he loved it because it looked like a fight, I don’t care what anybody else says from that point on, because his opinion to me has more weight than absolutely everyone anywhere. Nobody is going to top his opinion to me. If he liked it and he thought it was a fight, good, mission accomplished.”

Edge’s 2020 WWE return

Edge made his comeback in the 2020 Royal Rumble match after receiving clearance to return to in-ring action, nine years after he was forced to retire due to a neck injury.

“The Rated-R Superstar” looked as though he could reunite with Randy Orton on the episode of RAW after the Royal Rumble, but his former tag team partner attacked him with a steel chair to set up their WrestleMania 36 rivalry.

After a nine-week build, Edge defeated Orton following a lengthy brawl around WWE’s Performance Center. The finish saw the returning Hall of Famer exact revenge by hitting a Con-Chair-To on the 13-time World Champion, who was unable to answer the referee’s 10-count.