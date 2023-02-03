Bringing real-life relationship to spooky stable, new title introduced - 5 possible directions for Liv Morgan following the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble

Liv Morgan had an incredible night at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble. While only one person can ultimately win the bout, others can make a name for themselves or elevate their positions in the company, and Liv certainly accomplished that.

The Queen Of Extreme entered the match at #2 with her former tag team partner Rhea Ripley having entered at #1. The two stars then made it all the way through 28 other competitors, ultimately making it to the end. Unfortunately, Rhea bested Liv but Morgan still delivered in a big way.

In fact, both Liv and Rhea now hold the record for the longest time a female competitor has ever spent in a Royal Rumble Match, with both lasting over an hour. So while Morgan didn't win at the big show, she certainly made history.

Now that the incredible event has come and gone, many WWE fans are wondering what's next for The Miracle Kid. Given that her path to WrestleMania seems blocked, what can Liv do in the company following her epic career-defining performance?

Below are five possible directions for Liv Morgan following the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble.

#5. She could fully focus on her tag team with Tegan Nox

Tegan Nox is back in WWE and fans are thrilled. The talented Welsh star was released in 2021 after barely being given a chance on the main roster, but was rehired by the Triple H-led regime towards the end of 2022.

Upon returning to the company, The Girl With The Shiniest Wizard came to the aid of and formed a friendship with Liv Morgan. The two had a handful of tag team matches where they were mostly successful, but they've failed to capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles.

Given how few teams are in the division, the two could likely earn a title shot again in fairly quick fashion. Morgan & Nox may focus on their team now that their hopes of headling WrestleMania are in the rearview. Could Liv and Tegan go into WrestleMania as the tag team champions instead? Only time will tell.

#4. Liv Morgan could turn heel

Fans adore Liv Morgan. The WWE Universe is almost always solidly and solely behind The Miracle Kid whenever she steps foot inside a ring. The fans even cheer her on when she shows off her vicious streak and uses kendo sticks & tables.

Despite the fan support, Liv hasn't always been a beloved babyface. Much of her run on the main roster was as a heel. The talented star often cheated and was quite arrogant while being a part of The Riott Squad with Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan.

There's a chance that Morgan is at the breaking point after losing the SmackDown Women's Championship and failing to win both the tag team titles and the Royal Rumble. A heel turn on somebody like Tegan Nox or Emma could potentially be on the horizon.

#3. She could challenge Charlotte Flair for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

Charlotte Flair

The growth and expansion of WWE's women's division since Triple H took over has been incredible to witness. Numerous stars have returned from injuries, have been called up to the main roster, or have been rehired by the promotion.

Charlotte Flair is one of the stars to have returned from television after being away since the spring. Flair immediately won the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship upon her return and is seemingly set to defend the belt against Rhea Ripley at The Show of Shows.

While that's the match on paper, there's no guaranteeing that the bout will actually take place. Liv could play spoiler and manage to dethrone Charlotte before the epic event. The two clashing could be a major match for the blue brand and allow Rhea and Liv to clash again, this time at WrestleMania.

#2. Liv could create a new Women's Hardcore Championship

Liv Morgan getting extreme

WWE's women's divisions are stacked. NXT has over 30 female stars between those on the main show, NXT Level Up, and those still signed from NXT UK. Meanwhile, both RAW & SmackDown's divisions are being fleshed out and added to on a monthly basis.

While there's a ton of talent, there are currently just five belts for women to win across all three brands and only three for the main roster. RAW and SmackDown each have a singles title and share the floating tag team belts. Liv could potentially shake things up and change this, however.

The Miracle Kid could introduce and defend a mid-card title for the women's division to fight over. While many fans are hoping for a Women's United States or Intercontinental Championship, WWE could instead go with a Women's Hardcore title. This would fit in well with Liv's character and help the title truly stand out from the rest.

#1. She could join Uncle Howdy and Bray Wyatt

Uncle Howdy getting extreme at the Royal Rumble

Uncle Howdy is a mysterious figure. The spooky character is somehow related to Bray Wyatt. While the story is still being fleshed out, there is a belief that Bo Dallas, Bray's real-life brother, is the man behind the Uncle Howdy mask.

Liv Morgan keeps her personal life relatively private, but her relationship with Bo Dallas has long been discussed among those in wrestling and by fans. WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair further confirmed the two's relationship recently.

Given their real-life relationship, there's a chance the two could link up on-screen. Liv's darker, more extreme side has come out in recent months. With Uncle Howdy's crazy dive at the WWE Royal Rumble, the two extreme stars may be a perfect, albeit creepy, fit. Could Liv join Bray and Howdy moving forward?

