Brock Lesnar and 4 other current WWE Superstars who changed up their look in 2021

WWE Superstars portray characters on TV, and sometimes these characters need an update. Like with many TV programs, WWE is forced to freshen up some of their characters several times a year in order to keep a focus on uncertain stars.

Over the past 12 months, many current WWE Superstars have changed up their looks and their gimmicks on both RAW and SmackDown. Some stars have done this in order to make it clear that they have turned face or heel, whilst others have been forced to make changes to maintain their place on the roster.

It's been a tough year for many stars given the mass releases, but the following list of stars were able to find a unique way to stay ahead of the game.

#5. Current WWE Superstar Nikki Cross became Nikki A.S.H.

Nikki Cross started the year as a mid-card talent on Monday Night RAW but was able to debut an impressive new character that gave her the push she deserved.

Back in June, Nikki announced on RAW that she was no longer Nikki Cross but was instead Nikki A.S.H., which stood for Almost a Superhero. This new character was enough to catapult Nikki to the top of the division when she was the shock victor in the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match.

The following night on RAW, A.S.H. took advantage of the fact that she had a Women's Championship match and cashed in her contract on Charlotte Flair to become a singles champion in WWE for the first time.

Whilst her reign as champion was short-lived, it gave Nikki's career the boost it needed and she has since been aligned with Rhea Ripley on RAW. The duo went on to capture the women's tag team championships. They would eventually lose the titles to Carmella and Queen Zelina.

With the annual Women's Royal Rumble match around the corner, it will be interesting to see if WWE allows Nikki A.S.H. to use her superhero powers in the 30-woman match to help her come out on top.

