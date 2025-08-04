Brock Lesnar to challenge John Cena; Seth Rollins puts the OTC out of commission? 3 things that could happen on WWE RAW after SummerSlam

  • home icon
By Rohan Verma
Published Aug 04, 2025 18:32 GMT
Roman Reigns &amp; Brock Lesnar. [Image credits: WWE.com &amp; WWE UK on X]
Tonight's episode of WWE RAW will be the first show of the red brand after the first-ever two-night SummerSlam Premium Live event. The first night ended with Seth Rollins' "Ruse of the Century" moment, whereas the second night concluded with the return of Brock Lesnar.

Now all eyes are set on RAW after The Biggest Party of The Summer, and in this article, we will discuss three things that could happen on tonight's episode of the red brand.

#3. Dominik Mysterio may lose the title in a last-minute rematch against AJ Styles

Dominik Mysterio is still the Intercontinental Champion as he defeated AJ Styles at SummerSlam. The match ended when Dirty Dom tricked the veteran and managed to steal the victory.

In tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW, The Phenomenal One may confront Adam Pearce and demand a rematch against the Judgment Day member. The RAW General Manager might accept Styles' request, leading to a Dominik vs. Styles rematch.

This time, the former World Champion may dethrone Dirty Dominik and become the new IC Champion.

#2. Seth Rollins' faction might destroy Roman Reigns on RAW to write him off television

Seth Rollins has returned to WWE and will make his first appearance after cashing in the Money in the Bank contract and winning the World Heavyweight Championship on tonight's RAW. The Architect's fake injury allowed him to cash in the MITB contract unexpectedly and to shatter CM Punk's dreams, who merely held the title for five minutes at SummerSlam.

On the other hand, Roman Reigns and Jey Uso defeated Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed on SummerSlam Night One. There may be a confrontation between the former Shield members, where The Visionary and his group could potentially destroy the OTC and write him off television.

The Head of the Table is expected to take time off from WWE due to his Hollywood commitments, as he will be part of the upcoming Street Fighter film in the role of Akuma. Filming is scheduled to begin in August, and Reigns could take another hiatus from WWE following SummerSlam.

#1. Brock Lesnar may issue a challenge to John Cena

After a long absence of almost two years, Brock Lesnar is back in the Stamford-based promotion. The Beast Incarnate destroyed John Cena upon his comeback, hinting at a showdown between them soon. As of this writing, Lesnar is not advertised to make his appearance on tonight's RAW.

However, if WWE plans a surprise segment for Lesnar, he may challenge The Franchise Player to a rematch. The Beast might reveal the reason behind his actions at The Biggest Party of The Summer and clarify his intention to face the 17-time world champion again inside the squared circle.

Rohan Verma

