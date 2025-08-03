"We'll deal with that" - Triple H flabbergasted following shocking conclusion to SummerSlam

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H is not too thrilled with Seth Rollins keeping the company in the dark about his injury. The star showed up at SummerSlam this weekend.
Rollins made a huge statement at SummerSlam, cashing in the Money in the Bank briefcase on CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship. The star threw away his crutches and knee brace and rushed to the ring to destroy Punk, who had already been gassed out after a brutal battle against Gunther.
On the SummerSlam Saturday Post-Show, Hunter noted that Seth operated very smartly, picking the best opportunity to regain the World Heavyweight Championship. However, Triple H was not happy about the star forging fake medical reports about his injury. He noted that WWE management will take up the issue with the star later down the line.
"Seth Rollins is playing chess while everybody else is playing checkers. He comes out, goes through none of it, and takes the World Heavyweight Championship. My hats off to Seth Rollins, that's a smart way to do business. Not thrilled about bogus medical reports. But, we'll deal with that down the line." [From 1:00:25 onwards]
With the "Ruse of the Century," Seth Rollins has once again reclaimed his position at the top of the RAW roster. It will be interesting to see what the new champ has to say on the red brand this Monday.
While using the quotes from this article, please credit WWE and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.