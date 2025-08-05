Brock Lesnar to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Title in a huge Triple Threat Match? Exploring post-SummerSlam possibility

WWE SummerSlam 2025 is officially in the books, and fans are still buzzing about it. The event featured some shocking moments on both nights, including the long-awaited return of Brock Leasner after being off the promotion's TV for almost two years.Night Two of The Biggest Party of the Summer saw Cody Rhodes clash against John Cena in a Street Fight for the Undisputed WWE Championship. After an Incredible display of action by the veterans, the match ended with The American Nightmare defeating Cena to win back the gold. In a shocking turn of events, The Beast Incarnate made his comeback after the match and put The Franchise Player on notice.Given this incident, there is a possibility that Brock Lesnar might continue to attack Cena on weekly programming, and this could further intensify their feud. That said, in a shocking twist, Lesner could also turn on Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare defeated The Beast Incarnate at SummerSlam 2023 before the latter went on hiatus. Having returned to the promotion, Brock might seek vengeance for his previous loss.If this happens, Triple H and his creative team might have Cena betray Cody and return to being a heel. The Franchise player's potential heel turn would balance the rivalry among the trio and possibly set up a blockbuster Triple Threat Match at Clash in Paris for the Undisputed WWE Championship.While the above scenario might sound convincing, it is hypothetical, and nothing in this regard has been confirmed.Brock Lesnar to win the Undisputed WWE Championship at Clash in Paris?If the above scenario plays out, there is a possibility that Brock Lesnar might pull off a massive win at WWE Clash in Paris on August 31.Lesnar hasn't held a world title since losing the WWE Championship to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38. With John Cena's retirement close by, management isn't likely to give him another title run. This sets up The Beast Incarnate as the perfect person to potentially dethrone Cody Rhodes.The company could book Lesner to win the hypothetical three-way bout and place him back on the pedestal with the gold. Interestingly, this could make Lesnar's potential rivalry with The American Nightmare more personal as part of a blockbuster storyline.That said, this angle is speculative, and nothing is confirmed.