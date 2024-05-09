Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, and 5 WWE Superstars who negotiated custom contracts

It's well-known that some of WWE's top stars are living comfortably due to the salary they receive from the company, and rightfully so after the hard work they have put in. However, some superstars have received much more.

One example of a star who got a special deal in their contract is Brock Lesnar. The Beast was previously the only superstar with sponsors on his ring gear, specifically his shorts. It was previously shared by CM Punk that when he initially presented this idea, Vince McMahon shut it down immediately.

The Voice of the Voiceless also has a special deal in his previous contract. It was shared by Living Color's Corey Glover that the former AEW star was initially offered a song that sounded similar to Cult of Personality, Punk's current theme song. However, the superstar insisted that he wanted the real thing and shared that it became part of his contract.

For this list, we will look at five more WWE Superstars with a special deal in their contracts.

#5. Charlotte Flair signed a historic deal in 2023

Fans last saw Charlotte Flair in action in December 2023, currently absent from television after sustaining a knee injury on SmackDown. Despite this, she didn't end her year with complete negativity.

In December, it was reported that Flair's contract was extended for several years and is one of the highest-paid contracts to a woman in the company's history. Aside from the pay raise, a travel bus was also part of her contract.

#4. Roman Reigns has a unique WWE deal

Roman Reigns' character experienced a major rise in 2020 after turning heel and becoming The Tribal Chief. He has elevated the sport and become one of the most must-see stars in history. Due to all of this, it's no wonder he was able to get a special deal two years later.

In May 2022, it was reported that The Head of the Table would only perform in major Premium Live Events per year and in big stadium shows. This deal is similar to what Lesnar and Goldberg had.

#3. Cody Rhodes has a similar add-on with Charlotte Flair

One WWE star who has risen through the ranks of the division is Cody Rhodes. He is one of the company's merchandise sellers, main eventers, and more. Due to his contributions to the Stamford-based promotion, no wonder why it added something more to his deal.

While revealing some details regarding his contract, Cody stated it was a full multi-year commitment and not part-time. WWE also added a bus so his family could travel with him.

#2 and #1. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson made a special request for their schedule

In October 2022, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson returned to WWE where they saved AJ Styles against The Judgment Day. Although they are now not more prominently displayed on television, it was something the duo already prepared for.

In February of last year, Sean Ross Sapp reported through The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy that Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows requested in their deal that if they won't be utilized for a show, they don't want to be backstage.

