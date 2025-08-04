  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Brock Lesnar to dethrone WWE Champion; Final chapter against John Cena? 3 directions for the Beast Incarnate after SummerSlam return

Brock Lesnar to dethrone WWE Champion; Final chapter against John Cena? 3 directions for the Beast Incarnate after SummerSlam return

By Love Verma
Modified Aug 04, 2025 08:04 GMT
Brock Lesnar
What's next for Brock Lesnar now? [Image credits: WWE on X]

After Brock Lesnar's return at WWE SummerSlam, the biggest question remains what’s next for the Beast Incarnate. Fans have waited for almost two years to catch the Beast once again on television, and now we are all ready to witness Lesnar lacing up his boots soon.

Ad

Following an earth-shattering return at SummerSlam and after attacking John Cena, let’s discuss three potential directions for Lesnar in the Stamford-based promotion

#3. Time for John Cena vs Brock Lesnar for one last time

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

What happens when wrestlers get too selfish? - Watch Here!

John Cena's dream run as the Undisputed WWE Champion has now ended as Cody Rhodes dethroned him at SummerSlam. However, his retirement tour continues, and with Brock Lesnar assaulting the Cenation Leader, it seems WWE has plans to add one last chapter to their iconic rivalry.

Already Cena and Lesnar have locked horns various times in the past, and with John Cena just months away from his retirement, a final match against Brock Lesnar makes sense. Additionally, in the post-show, Triple H confirmed that Cena is the one who is choosing opponents for his final run in the company.

Ad

This means that Lesnar's return and the Beast attacking the Franchise Player were all done to set up Cena vs. Brock showdown. The next premium live event is Clash in Paris, and The Beast vs. the Franchise Player will likely be part of this international PLE.

#2. A rematch against Cody Rhodes, but this time for the Undisputed WWE Championship

Ad

Cody Rhodes defeated Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam 2023, and since then, this year's Biggest Party of the Summer was the first time Lesnar made his presence felt.

Although the Beast Incarnate shared a torch-passing moment with the American Nightmare after suffering a loss, the actions of Brock after returning this time imply that he is a heel star. This means that The Beast Incarnate can go after the Prodigal son to seek vengeance for his previous loss.

Ad

Since Rhodes is the current undisputed champion, their potential rematch could be for the title, where The Beast could dethrone the American Nightmare to win the world title again.

#1. Brock may announce his final retirement tour like John Cena

Ad

The return of Brock Lesnar has also given a spark to his retirement tour in the Stamford-based promotion. Next year, SummerSlam is going to take place in Minneapolis, Minnesota, which is the hometown of the former world champion.

Considering this, there is a chance that Lesnar may announce his retirement tour from the sports entertainment juggernaut, similar to John Cena. His final run will conclude next year's Biggest Party of the Summer in front of his hometown crowd.

So, it's probable that after making a historic return at SummerSlam Night Two, Lesnar may announce his final run with the company.

About the author
Love Verma

Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

Know More

Why did so many fans hate the Hulkster? Check now!

Quick Links

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications