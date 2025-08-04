Brock Lesnar to dethrone WWE Champion; Final chapter against John Cena? 3 directions for the Beast Incarnate after SummerSlam return

After Brock Lesnar's return at WWE SummerSlam, the biggest question remains what’s next for the Beast Incarnate. Fans have waited for almost two years to catch the Beast once again on television, and now we are all ready to witness Lesnar lacing up his boots soon.Following an earth-shattering return at SummerSlam and after attacking John Cena, let’s discuss three potential directions for Lesnar in the Stamford-based promotion#3. Time for John Cena vs Brock Lesnar for one last timeJohn Cena's dream run as the Undisputed WWE Champion has now ended as Cody Rhodes dethroned him at SummerSlam. However, his retirement tour continues, and with Brock Lesnar assaulting the Cenation Leader, it seems WWE has plans to add one last chapter to their iconic rivalry.Already Cena and Lesnar have locked horns various times in the past, and with John Cena just months away from his retirement, a final match against Brock Lesnar makes sense. Additionally, in the post-show, Triple H confirmed that Cena is the one who is choosing opponents for his final run in the company.This means that Lesnar's return and the Beast attacking the Franchise Player were all done to set up Cena vs. Brock showdown. The next premium live event is Clash in Paris, and The Beast vs. the Franchise Player will likely be part of this international PLE.#2. A rematch against Cody Rhodes, but this time for the Undisputed WWE ChampionshipCody Rhodes defeated Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam 2023, and since then, this year's Biggest Party of the Summer was the first time Lesnar made his presence felt.Although the Beast Incarnate shared a torch-passing moment with the American Nightmare after suffering a loss, the actions of Brock after returning this time imply that he is a heel star. This means that The Beast Incarnate can go after the Prodigal son to seek vengeance for his previous loss.Since Rhodes is the current undisputed champion, their potential rematch could be for the title, where The Beast could dethrone the American Nightmare to win the world title again.#1. Brock may announce his final retirement tour like John CenaThe return of Brock Lesnar has also given a spark to his retirement tour in the Stamford-based promotion. Next year, SummerSlam is going to take place in Minneapolis, Minnesota, which is the hometown of the former world champion.Considering this, there is a chance that Lesnar may announce his retirement tour from the sports entertainment juggernaut, similar to John Cena. His final run will conclude next year's Biggest Party of the Summer in front of his hometown crowd.So, it's probable that after making a historic return at SummerSlam Night Two, Lesnar may announce his final run with the company.