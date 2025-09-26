Brock Lesnar dethroning top WWE champion on SmackDown and ending his 28 days reign would shake things up

Brock Lesnar hasn't revealed his next move in WWE after beating John Cena at Wrestlepalooza. The Beast not just defeated Cena, but he also decimated the 17-time WWE Champion brutally. Lesnar executed six F5s on Cena, leaving the 48-year-old superstar motionless on the ground. With this, his chapter with Cena is seemingly over, and he can now pull his new move.

Ad

The Beast could next be targeting a WWE champion who has just won a title recently. He's Sami Zayn. On this week's episode of SmackDown, Brock Lesnar can go after Zayn to remove him as the United States Champion, ending his reign within just 28 days.

Zayn won the championship from Solo Sikoa on the August 29 edition of SmackDown. Two weeks later, he challenged John Cena for a title match on the show, which Cena accepted.

Ad

Trending

The two had an outstanding match, with both of them pulling great moves on each other. However, before the match could have reached any logical end, Brock Lesnar came out once again. He first pulled an F5 over Sami Zayn, and then gave another one to John Cena. While Cena and Brock clashed against each other at Wrestlepalooza, Sami Zayn hasn't yet responded to Lesnar's attack on him.

Ad

Moreover, Lesnar had no previous rivalry with him, and the attack was unjustified. Sami might address this vile attack on him this week on SmackDown, and can also challenge Lesnar for a title match on the show. If that match happens, Brock Lesnar is certainly expected to emerge as the winner of the match.

WWE veteran says Sami Zayn is poorly booked on SmackDown

Lesnar's brutal attack on Sami Zayn left former WWE writer Vince Russo fuming. While speaking on Behind The Turnbuckle Studios' The Coach and Bro Show, Russo said that the company has shown Zayn in a poor light by not letting him address the attack on him. He even said that it would appear to a WWE fan that Sami is scared of Lesnar and doesn't want to seek retribution for this assault.

Ad

"Keep in mind, we're pushing Sami Zayn. He's the United States Champion. I think he's going to a future [World] champion. The following week, Brock Lesnar opens up the show [had a segment with R-Truth], Sami is nowhere in sight. Immediately after that, we interview Sami in the back. No mention of Brock Lesnar or what Brock Lesnar did to him last week, or nothing. Here's what it tells me as a viewer, he's afraid of Brock Lesnar, and he's not looking for Retribution or a receipt," Russo said.

Ad

It remains to be seen if the Honorary Uce will risk his title against Lesnar on SmackDown this week.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mohammad Bilal Mohammed Bilal is a Trends writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He worked for ETEnergyWorld, India Today, and Pinkvilla before joining Sportskeeda to pursue his passion for pro wrestling. He completed his Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi. He strives to report accurate and relevant information by cross-checking facts or rumors multiple times on various platforms and sites.



Bilal has been a pro wrestling fan since childhood, with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson being his favorite wrestler. One of his first memories is of The Final Boss confronting Hulk Hogan in 2002, which got him hooked to pro wrestling. Bilal is amazed by The Rock’s unmatched dedication to everything he does. However, if he ever got a chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage someone, it would be Goldberg.



When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Bilal loves to read books on politics and international relations, and sometimes crime thrillers. Know More