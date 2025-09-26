Brock Lesnar dethroning top WWE champion on SmackDown and ending his 28 days reign would shake things up

Brock Lesnar hasn't revealed his next move in WWE after beating John Cena at Wrestlepalooza. The Beast not just defeated Cena, but he also decimated the 17-time WWE Champion brutally. Lesnar executed six F5s on Cena, leaving the 48-year-old superstar motionless on the ground. With this, his chapter with Cena is seemingly over, and he can now pull his new move.
The Beast could next be targeting a WWE champion who has just won a title recently. He's Sami Zayn. On this week's episode of SmackDown, Brock Lesnar can go after Zayn to remove him as the United States Champion, ending his reign within just 28 days.
Zayn won the championship from Solo Sikoa on the August 29 edition of SmackDown. Two weeks later, he challenged John Cena for a title match on the show, which Cena accepted.
The two had an outstanding match, with both of them pulling great moves on each other. However, before the match could have reached any logical end, Brock Lesnar came out once again. He first pulled an F5 over Sami Zayn, and then gave another one to John Cena. While Cena and Brock clashed against each other at Wrestlepalooza, Sami Zayn hasn't yet responded to Lesnar's attack on him.
Moreover, Lesnar had no previous rivalry with him, and the attack was unjustified. Sami might address this vile attack on him this week on SmackDown, and can also challenge Lesnar for a title match on the show. If that match happens, Brock Lesnar is certainly expected to emerge as the winner of the match.
WWE veteran says Sami Zayn is poorly booked on SmackDown
Lesnar's brutal attack on Sami Zayn left former WWE writer Vince Russo fuming. While speaking on Behind The Turnbuckle Studios' The Coach and Bro Show, Russo said that the company has shown Zayn in a poor light by not letting him address the attack on him. He even said that it would appear to a WWE fan that Sami is scared of Lesnar and doesn't want to seek retribution for this assault.
"Keep in mind, we're pushing Sami Zayn. He's the United States Champion. I think he's going to a future [World] champion. The following week, Brock Lesnar opens up the show [had a segment with R-Truth], Sami is nowhere in sight. Immediately after that, we interview Sami in the back. No mention of Brock Lesnar or what Brock Lesnar did to him last week, or nothing. Here's what it tells me as a viewer, he's afraid of Brock Lesnar, and he's not looking for Retribution or a receipt," Russo said.
It remains to be seen if the Honorary Uce will risk his title against Lesnar on SmackDown this week.