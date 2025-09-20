"He's afraid of Brock Lesnar" - Major WWE name is booked poorly, according to wrestling veteran

Brock Lesnar made his return at WWE SummerSlam 2025 and entered a feud with John Cena. Meanwhile, Vince Russo believes that the management booked Sami Zayn poorly on the blue brand.

Ad

Earlier this month, Brock Lesnar made his return to the blue brand and attacked John Cena and Sami Zayn during a United States Championship Open Challenge. After the segment, Cena continued his feud with The Beast Incarnate on Monday Night RAW, but Zayn completely ignored the attack on the next week's episode of SmackDown.

Speaking on Behind The Turnbuckle Studios' The Coach and Bro Show, Vince Russo pointed out that the company is heavily behind Sami Zayn but portrayed him as a coward against Brock Lesnar by not having him go after the three-time Universal Champion.

Ad

Trending

"Keep in mind, we're pushing Sami Zayn. He's the United States Champion. I think he's going to a future [World] champion. The following week, Brock Lesnar opens up the show [had a segment with R-Truth], Sami is nowhere in sight. Immediately after that, we interview Sami in the back. No mention of Brock Lesnar or what Brock Lesnar did to him last week, or nothing. Here's what it tells me as a viewer, he's afraid of Brock Lesnar, and he's not looking for Retribution or a receipt," Russo said.

Ad

Did WWE make a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Check Here!

Ad

Brock Lesnar attacked a retired star on WWE SmackDown

After WWE SummerSlam 2025, Brock Lesnar was absent from the weekly product for a while and only returned to the blue brand when John Cena was in a title match against Sami Zayn. On the next edition of Friday Night SmackDown, The Beast Incarnate attacked John Cena while he continued his feud with The Leader of The Cenation.

Ad

On the most recent edition of WWE SmackDown, the three-time Universal Champion carried Michael Cole in the ring and cornered him before Corey Graves stepped in. Unfortunately, the 48-year-old star got angry and delivered two F5s on Graves to close the segment.

The former NXT Tag Team Champion retired from in-ring competition over a decade ago and hasn't taken a bump in the ring in a long time. This could've also been done to bring back Pat McAfee, who's set to appear at WWE Wrestlepalooza in Indiana.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Behind The Turnbuckle Studios and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aakaansh Sukale Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.



With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.



He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite. Know More

First-hand reports of Vince McMahon's birthday party HERE.